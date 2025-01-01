Profile



For the curious and experienced cannabis consumer, this kit offers a complete journey through premium consumption methods and effects. Compare four distinct formats—pre-rolls, live rosin vape, flower, and edibles—while experiencing the full spectrum from sativa-dominant energizers to indica-leaning relaxers.



Test high-THCa powerhouses against balanced CBD options to discover what truly works for your lifestyle and preferences. This is more than a product bundle—this is your personal cannabis exploration kit, designed to help you understand how different strains and consumption methods create unique experiences.



1. Sour Diesel Pre-Roll

Size: 1g

Potency: 25.4% THCa

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Citrus, diesel

Effects: Mental clarity, energizing



2. Jack Herer Live Rosin Vape

Size: 1g

Potency: 57.1% THCa, 16.6% CBD

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Pine, lemon

Effects: Focused, motivated



3. Ghost Train Haze THCa Flower

Size: 3.5g

Potency: 37.22% THCa

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Citrus-lime, sage

Effects: Euphoric, creative



4. Strawberry Cough Delta-8 Gummies

Size: 5 gummies

Potency: 25mg Delta-8 THC per gummy

Type: Hybrid

Flavor: Strawberry

Effects: Uplifting, relaxing



5. Purple Punch Pre-Roll

Size: 1g

Potency: 25.1% THCa

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Grape, berry

Effects: Calming, sedating



Why You'll Love It

Premium Potency: Lab-verified high-THCa formulations

Compare 4 Distinct Methods: Pre-rolls, live rosin vape, flower, edibles

Full Spectrum Experience: Sativa, hybrid, and indica effects in one curated set



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.