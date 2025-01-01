About this product
Profile
For the curious and experienced cannabis consumer, this kit offers a complete journey through premium consumption methods and effects. Compare four distinct formats—pre-rolls, live rosin vape, flower, and edibles—while experiencing the full spectrum from sativa-dominant energizers to indica-leaning relaxers.
Test high-THCa powerhouses against balanced CBD options to discover what truly works for your lifestyle and preferences. This is more than a product bundle—this is your personal cannabis exploration kit, designed to help you understand how different strains and consumption methods create unique experiences.
1. Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.4% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus, diesel
Effects: Mental clarity, energizing
2. Jack Herer Live Rosin Vape
Size: 1g
Potency: 57.1% THCa, 16.6% CBD
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Pine, lemon
Effects: Focused, motivated
3. Ghost Train Haze THCa Flower
Size: 3.5g
Potency: 37.22% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus-lime, sage
Effects: Euphoric, creative
4. Strawberry Cough Delta-8 Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 25mg Delta-8 THC per gummy
Type: Hybrid
Flavor: Strawberry
Effects: Uplifting, relaxing
5. Purple Punch Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.1% THCa
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Grape, berry
Effects: Calming, sedating
Why You'll Love It
Premium Potency: Lab-verified high-THCa formulations
Compare 4 Distinct Methods: Pre-rolls, live rosin vape, flower, edibles
Full Spectrum Experience: Sativa, hybrid, and indica effects in one curated set
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
For the curious and experienced cannabis consumer, this kit offers a complete journey through premium consumption methods and effects. Compare four distinct formats—pre-rolls, live rosin vape, flower, and edibles—while experiencing the full spectrum from sativa-dominant energizers to indica-leaning relaxers.
Test high-THCa powerhouses against balanced CBD options to discover what truly works for your lifestyle and preferences. This is more than a product bundle—this is your personal cannabis exploration kit, designed to help you understand how different strains and consumption methods create unique experiences.
1. Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.4% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus, diesel
Effects: Mental clarity, energizing
2. Jack Herer Live Rosin Vape
Size: 1g
Potency: 57.1% THCa, 16.6% CBD
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Pine, lemon
Effects: Focused, motivated
3. Ghost Train Haze THCa Flower
Size: 3.5g
Potency: 37.22% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus-lime, sage
Effects: Euphoric, creative
4. Strawberry Cough Delta-8 Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 25mg Delta-8 THC per gummy
Type: Hybrid
Flavor: Strawberry
Effects: Uplifting, relaxing
5. Purple Punch Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.1% THCa
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Grape, berry
Effects: Calming, sedating
Why You'll Love It
Premium Potency: Lab-verified high-THCa formulations
Compare 4 Distinct Methods: Pre-rolls, live rosin vape, flower, edibles
Full Spectrum Experience: Sativa, hybrid, and indica effects in one curated set
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fulfillment
About this product
Profile
For the curious and experienced cannabis consumer, this kit offers a complete journey through premium consumption methods and effects. Compare four distinct formats—pre-rolls, live rosin vape, flower, and edibles—while experiencing the full spectrum from sativa-dominant energizers to indica-leaning relaxers.
Test high-THCa powerhouses against balanced CBD options to discover what truly works for your lifestyle and preferences. This is more than a product bundle—this is your personal cannabis exploration kit, designed to help you understand how different strains and consumption methods create unique experiences.
1. Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.4% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus, diesel
Effects: Mental clarity, energizing
2. Jack Herer Live Rosin Vape
Size: 1g
Potency: 57.1% THCa, 16.6% CBD
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Pine, lemon
Effects: Focused, motivated
3. Ghost Train Haze THCa Flower
Size: 3.5g
Potency: 37.22% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus-lime, sage
Effects: Euphoric, creative
4. Strawberry Cough Delta-8 Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 25mg Delta-8 THC per gummy
Type: Hybrid
Flavor: Strawberry
Effects: Uplifting, relaxing
5. Purple Punch Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.1% THCa
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Grape, berry
Effects: Calming, sedating
Why You'll Love It
Premium Potency: Lab-verified high-THCa formulations
Compare 4 Distinct Methods: Pre-rolls, live rosin vape, flower, edibles
Full Spectrum Experience: Sativa, hybrid, and indica effects in one curated set
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
For the curious and experienced cannabis consumer, this kit offers a complete journey through premium consumption methods and effects. Compare four distinct formats—pre-rolls, live rosin vape, flower, and edibles—while experiencing the full spectrum from sativa-dominant energizers to indica-leaning relaxers.
Test high-THCa powerhouses against balanced CBD options to discover what truly works for your lifestyle and preferences. This is more than a product bundle—this is your personal cannabis exploration kit, designed to help you understand how different strains and consumption methods create unique experiences.
1. Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.4% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus, diesel
Effects: Mental clarity, energizing
2. Jack Herer Live Rosin Vape
Size: 1g
Potency: 57.1% THCa, 16.6% CBD
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Pine, lemon
Effects: Focused, motivated
3. Ghost Train Haze THCa Flower
Size: 3.5g
Potency: 37.22% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus-lime, sage
Effects: Euphoric, creative
4. Strawberry Cough Delta-8 Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 25mg Delta-8 THC per gummy
Type: Hybrid
Flavor: Strawberry
Effects: Uplifting, relaxing
5. Purple Punch Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.1% THCa
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Grape, berry
Effects: Calming, sedating
Why You'll Love It
Premium Potency: Lab-verified high-THCa formulations
Compare 4 Distinct Methods: Pre-rolls, live rosin vape, flower, edibles
Full Spectrum Experience: Sativa, hybrid, and indica effects in one curated set
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Notice a problem?Report this item