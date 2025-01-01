About this product
Profile
For those who crave a dessert-style journey into refined relaxation, this indica-dominant hybrid flower offers rich layers of sweet vanilla and cream, grounded in smooth earthy undertones and mellow gas notes.
Unlike sharp sativa varieties that spark high-energy bursts, this flower guides you toward gentle ease with a clear head—ideal for winding down, creative reflection, or sinking into a comfortable evening.
Decadent dessert flavor with calm clarity
Sweet vanilla and creamy dough up front, subtle diesel and earth at finish
Premium, high-potency THCa flower crafted for depth
Dense, frost-coated buds with artisan appeal
Ice Cream Cake Profile
THCa: elevated level (potency depends on batch)
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor/Aroma: Vanilla cream → sugary dough → light earth/gas finish
Dietary: Whole flower (no additives)
Effects: Cozy body relaxation → light cerebral clarity → mellow finish
The Ice Cream Cake Experience
Flavor/Aroma: Like indulging in a slice of creamy vanilla cake, followed by a whisper of doughy sweetness and a subtle earth/gas undertone.
Effects: A soothing wave of body calm arrives first, gently followed by a soft lift in mood and mental space, then settles into a relaxed, quietly content state.
Best For: Evening wind-down • Reflective creative sessions • Comfortable social evenings when you want to stay present yet at ease.
Why They Stand Out
Indulgent Flavor Journey: Dessert-like profile that delivers more than typical flower.
Potency & Precision: High THCa levels for those seeking depth without losing clarity.
Craft-Level Quality: Curated cultivation and careful finishing to preserve terpene richness and effect.
Strain Type
Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Effects
Relaxed
Clear-minded
Comfortable uplift
Flavor / Aroma
Vanilla / Cream
Sugary Dough
Earthy / Soft Gas
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this product
Profile
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
