For those who crave a dessert-style journey into refined relaxation, this indica-dominant hybrid flower offers rich layers of sweet vanilla and cream, grounded in smooth earthy undertones and mellow gas notes.



Unlike sharp sativa varieties that spark high-energy bursts, this flower guides you toward gentle ease with a clear head—ideal for winding down, creative reflection, or sinking into a comfortable evening.



Decadent dessert flavor with calm clarity

Sweet vanilla and creamy dough up front, subtle diesel and earth at finish

Premium, high-potency THCa flower crafted for depth

Dense, frost-coated buds with artisan appeal



Ice Cream Cake Profile

THCa: elevated level (potency depends on batch)

Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Flavor/Aroma: Vanilla cream → sugary dough → light earth/gas finish

Dietary: Whole flower (no additives)

Effects: Cozy body relaxation → light cerebral clarity → mellow finish



The Ice Cream Cake Experience

Flavor/Aroma: Like indulging in a slice of creamy vanilla cake, followed by a whisper of doughy sweetness and a subtle earth/gas undertone.

Effects: A soothing wave of body calm arrives first, gently followed by a soft lift in mood and mental space, then settles into a relaxed, quietly content state.

Best For: Evening wind-down • Reflective creative sessions • Comfortable social evenings when you want to stay present yet at ease.



Why They Stand Out

Indulgent Flavor Journey: Dessert-like profile that delivers more than typical flower.

Potency & Precision: High THCa levels for those seeking depth without losing clarity.

Craft-Level Quality: Curated cultivation and careful finishing to preserve terpene richness and effect.



Strain Type

Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Effects

Relaxed

Clear-minded

Comfortable uplift



Flavor / Aroma

Vanilla / Cream

Sugary Dough

Earthy / Soft Gas



