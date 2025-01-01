About this product
Channel legendary cannabis energy with this 56.60 THCa / 17.30% CBD sativa-leaning hybrid in sleek disposable form. Named after the iconic activist, this vape delivers clean focus and creative spark—perfect for transforming busy days into productive flows without jitters or burnout.
Jack Herer Live Rosin Vape Profile
Size: 1 Gram
THCa: 56.60%
CBD: 17.30%
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Terpineol, Myrcene, Pinene
Aroma: Fresh pine forests with lemon-diesel zest
Flavor: Sharp citrus peel with spicy earth
Effects: Mental clarity → sustained motivation
Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable
The Jack Herer Vape Experience
Flavor: Sunlit pine needles dipped in lemon oil
Effects: Clean-headed alertness + gentle body calm
Best For: Creative work • Outdoor adventures • Mood lifts
Why It Stands Out
Balanced Potency: 56.60% THCa + 17.30% CBD for smooth focus
Premium Hardware: Leak-proof design with USB-C charging
Daytime Optimized: Energizing without overstimulation
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Creative
Energized
Focused
Flavor
Diesel
Lemon
Pine
Terpenes
Myrcene
Terpineol
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
