Channel legendary cannabis energy with this 56.60 THCa / 17.30% CBD sativa-leaning hybrid in sleek disposable form. Named after the iconic activist, this vape delivers clean focus and creative spark—perfect for transforming busy days into productive flows without jitters or burnout.



Jack Herer Live Rosin Vape Profile

Size: 1 Gram

THCa: 56.60%

CBD: 17.30%

Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Terpineol, Myrcene, Pinene

Aroma: Fresh pine forests with lemon-diesel zest

Flavor: Sharp citrus peel with spicy earth

Effects: Mental clarity → sustained motivation

Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable

The Jack Herer Vape Experience



Flavor: Sunlit pine needles dipped in lemon oil

Effects: Clean-headed alertness + gentle body calm

Best For: Creative work • Outdoor adventures • Mood lifts

Why It Stands Out



Balanced Potency: 56.60% THCa + 17.30% CBD for smooth focus

Premium Hardware: Leak-proof design with USB-C charging

Daytime Optimized: Energizing without overstimulation



Strain Type

Sativa



Effects

Creative

Energized

Focused



Flavor

Diesel

Lemon

Pine



Terpenes

Myrcene

Terpineol



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.