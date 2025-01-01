About this product
Profile
For those who appreciate a bold, dessert-style escape with flavor and finesse, these indica-leaning buds deliver an elevated experience that combines vibrant citrus and cherry notes with creamy gelato undertones.
Unlike high-octane sativa varieties, this flower offers a smooth, mellow ride that eases you into relaxation while maintaining a clear head—perfect for creative wind-down, cozy evenings, or thoughtful reflection.
Balanced uplift with mellow body ease
Zesty lemon and ripe cherry, creamy gelato finish
Top-shelf, high-potency flower in premium bud form
Hand-trimmed, rich terpene profile for full flavor
Lemon Cherry Gelato Profile
THCa: elevated, premium flower level
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor: Tangy lemon zest → sweet cherry → smooth gelato cream
Dietary: Whole flower (no additives)
Effects: Uplifted mind → relaxed body → gentle drift
The Lemon Cherry Gelato Experience
Flavor: Like sipping a cherry-lemon sorbet layered over a creamy gelato base—fresh, rich and satisfying.
Effects: Begins with bright cerebral clarity and light mood lift, transitions into body relaxation and soft calm.
Best For: An inspiring creative session • Quiet social evenings • Treat-yourself chill time without checking out.
Why They Stand Out
Exquisite Flavor Journey: A rare combo of citrus, cherry sweetness and dessert-cream indulgence.
Premium Quality: Dense, trichome-coated buds that reflect care in cultivation and finish.
Balanced yet Potent: Indica-leaning without heavy sedation; keeps you present and comfortable.
Strain Type
Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Effects
Relaxed
Clear-minded
Comfortably uplifted
Flavor / Aroma
Lemon / Zest
Cherry / Sweet
Creamy / Gelato Finish
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
