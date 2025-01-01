Profile



For those who appreciate a bold, dessert-style escape with flavor and finesse, these indica-leaning buds deliver an elevated experience that combines vibrant citrus and cherry notes with creamy gelato undertones.



Unlike high-octane sativa varieties, this flower offers a smooth, mellow ride that eases you into relaxation while maintaining a clear head—perfect for creative wind-down, cozy evenings, or thoughtful reflection.



Balanced uplift with mellow body ease

Zesty lemon and ripe cherry, creamy gelato finish

Top-shelf, high-potency flower in premium bud form

Hand-trimmed, rich terpene profile for full flavor



Lemon Cherry Gelato Profile

THCa: elevated, premium flower level

Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Flavor: Tangy lemon zest → sweet cherry → smooth gelato cream

Dietary: Whole flower (no additives)

Effects: Uplifted mind → relaxed body → gentle drift



The Lemon Cherry Gelato Experience

Flavor: Like sipping a cherry-lemon sorbet layered over a creamy gelato base—fresh, rich and satisfying.

Effects: Begins with bright cerebral clarity and light mood lift, transitions into body relaxation and soft calm.

Best For: An inspiring creative session • Quiet social evenings • Treat-yourself chill time without checking out.



Why They Stand Out

Exquisite Flavor Journey: A rare combo of citrus, cherry sweetness and dessert-cream indulgence.

Premium Quality: Dense, trichome-coated buds that reflect care in cultivation and finish.

Balanced yet Potent: Indica-leaning without heavy sedation; keeps you present and comfortable.



Strain Type

Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Effects

Relaxed

Clear-minded

Comfortably uplifted



Flavor / Aroma

Lemon / Zest

Cherry / Sweet

Creamy / Gelato Finish



