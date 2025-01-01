Profile



Say aloha to island energy with Maui Wowie, a legendary sativa captured in smooth live rosin form. This 56.60% THCa vape blends juicy pineapple and bright citrus notes into a tropical experience that fuels creativity, focus, and sunny motivation. Each puff delivers a breezy calm that keeps your spirits high and your mind clear—perfect for daytime adventures or boosting your mood with a taste of paradise.



Light, uplifting, and endlessly refreshing, Maui Wowie brings vacation vibes wherever you go.



Tropical fruit and citrus flavor burst

Energizing yet smoothly balanced effects

Ideal for focus, motivation, and social fun

Premium live rosin for pure, natural vapor



Maui Wowie Live Rosin Vape Profile

THCa: 56.60%

Type: Sativa

Flavor: Tropical fruit and citrus zest

Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Caryophyllene

Effects: Energized → Uplifted → Calming



The Maui Wowie Experience

Flavor: Juicy pineapple meets zesty citrus for a refreshing tropical inhale

Effects: Uplifting energy balanced with breezy calm

Best For: Creative focus • Outdoor fun • Mood elevation



Why It Stands Out

Authentic tropical flavor with natural terpenes

Balanced sativa effects for all-day clarity

Crafted with solventless live rosin for purity and taste



Strain Type

Sativa



Effects

Calming

Energized

Uplifted



Flavor

Pineapple

Tropical Fruit

Citrus



Certificate of Analysis



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.