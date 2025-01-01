About this product
Profile
Say aloha to island energy with Maui Wowie, a legendary sativa captured in smooth live rosin form. This 56.60% THCa vape blends juicy pineapple and bright citrus notes into a tropical experience that fuels creativity, focus, and sunny motivation. Each puff delivers a breezy calm that keeps your spirits high and your mind clear—perfect for daytime adventures or boosting your mood with a taste of paradise.
Light, uplifting, and endlessly refreshing, Maui Wowie brings vacation vibes wherever you go.
Tropical fruit and citrus flavor burst
Energizing yet smoothly balanced effects
Ideal for focus, motivation, and social fun
Premium live rosin for pure, natural vapor
Maui Wowie Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.60%
Type: Sativa
Flavor: Tropical fruit and citrus zest
Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Energized → Uplifted → Calming
The Maui Wowie Experience
Flavor: Juicy pineapple meets zesty citrus for a refreshing tropical inhale
Effects: Uplifting energy balanced with breezy calm
Best For: Creative focus • Outdoor fun • Mood elevation
Why It Stands Out
Authentic tropical flavor with natural terpenes
Balanced sativa effects for all-day clarity
Crafted with solventless live rosin for purity and taste
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Calming
Energized
Uplifted
Flavor
Pineapple
Tropical Fruit
Citrus
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Say aloha to island energy with Maui Wowie, a legendary sativa captured in smooth live rosin form. This 56.60% THCa vape blends juicy pineapple and bright citrus notes into a tropical experience that fuels creativity, focus, and sunny motivation. Each puff delivers a breezy calm that keeps your spirits high and your mind clear—perfect for daytime adventures or boosting your mood with a taste of paradise.
Light, uplifting, and endlessly refreshing, Maui Wowie brings vacation vibes wherever you go.
Tropical fruit and citrus flavor burst
Energizing yet smoothly balanced effects
Ideal for focus, motivation, and social fun
Premium live rosin for pure, natural vapor
Maui Wowie Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.60%
Type: Sativa
Flavor: Tropical fruit and citrus zest
Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Energized → Uplifted → Calming
The Maui Wowie Experience
Flavor: Juicy pineapple meets zesty citrus for a refreshing tropical inhale
Effects: Uplifting energy balanced with breezy calm
Best For: Creative focus • Outdoor fun • Mood elevation
Why It Stands Out
Authentic tropical flavor with natural terpenes
Balanced sativa effects for all-day clarity
Crafted with solventless live rosin for purity and taste
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Calming
Energized
Uplifted
Flavor
Pineapple
Tropical Fruit
Citrus
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fulfillment
About this product
Profile
Say aloha to island energy with Maui Wowie, a legendary sativa captured in smooth live rosin form. This 56.60% THCa vape blends juicy pineapple and bright citrus notes into a tropical experience that fuels creativity, focus, and sunny motivation. Each puff delivers a breezy calm that keeps your spirits high and your mind clear—perfect for daytime adventures or boosting your mood with a taste of paradise.
Light, uplifting, and endlessly refreshing, Maui Wowie brings vacation vibes wherever you go.
Tropical fruit and citrus flavor burst
Energizing yet smoothly balanced effects
Ideal for focus, motivation, and social fun
Premium live rosin for pure, natural vapor
Maui Wowie Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.60%
Type: Sativa
Flavor: Tropical fruit and citrus zest
Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Energized → Uplifted → Calming
The Maui Wowie Experience
Flavor: Juicy pineapple meets zesty citrus for a refreshing tropical inhale
Effects: Uplifting energy balanced with breezy calm
Best For: Creative focus • Outdoor fun • Mood elevation
Why It Stands Out
Authentic tropical flavor with natural terpenes
Balanced sativa effects for all-day clarity
Crafted with solventless live rosin for purity and taste
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Calming
Energized
Uplifted
Flavor
Pineapple
Tropical Fruit
Citrus
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Say aloha to island energy with Maui Wowie, a legendary sativa captured in smooth live rosin form. This 56.60% THCa vape blends juicy pineapple and bright citrus notes into a tropical experience that fuels creativity, focus, and sunny motivation. Each puff delivers a breezy calm that keeps your spirits high and your mind clear—perfect for daytime adventures or boosting your mood with a taste of paradise.
Light, uplifting, and endlessly refreshing, Maui Wowie brings vacation vibes wherever you go.
Tropical fruit and citrus flavor burst
Energizing yet smoothly balanced effects
Ideal for focus, motivation, and social fun
Premium live rosin for pure, natural vapor
Maui Wowie Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.60%
Type: Sativa
Flavor: Tropical fruit and citrus zest
Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Energized → Uplifted → Calming
The Maui Wowie Experience
Flavor: Juicy pineapple meets zesty citrus for a refreshing tropical inhale
Effects: Uplifting energy balanced with breezy calm
Best For: Creative focus • Outdoor fun • Mood elevation
Why It Stands Out
Authentic tropical flavor with natural terpenes
Balanced sativa effects for all-day clarity
Crafted with solventless live rosin for purity and taste
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Calming
Energized
Uplifted
Flavor
Pineapple
Tropical Fruit
Citrus
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Notice a problem?Report this item