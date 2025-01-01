Profile



Designed for those who find standard options too mild and high-potency products too intense, this collection delivers that 'just right' middle ground. Each item is selected for its balanced profile, ensuring enjoyable experiences without intensity that might overwhelm.



From the slow unwind of Zkitllez Gummies to the cheerful lift of Mimosa Pre-roll, you'll experience cannabis at its most versatile. The kit's moderate THC levels and varied formats make it perfect for social sessions, creative moments, or simple relaxation - all with premium quality you can trust.



1. Zkittlez Gummies

Size: 5 gummies

Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Mixed berry explosion

Effects: Uplifting → full-body calm → sleepiness



2. Mimosa Pre-Roll

Size: 1g

Potency: 25.9% THCa

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Citrus mimosa with herbal notes

Effects: Effortless energy + social ease



3. Blueberry Kush Pre-Roll

Size: 1g

Potency: 25.9% THCa

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Sweet blueberries & earthy Kush

Effects: Warm euphoria → deep relaxation



4. Gary Payton Flower

Size: 3.5g

Potency: 36.46% THCa

Type: Balanced hybrid

Flavor: Citrus, stone fruit, lavender

Effects: Creative + relaxed without sedation



5. Cereal Milk Live Rosin Vape

Size: 1g

Potency: 56.6% THCa | 17.3% CBD

Type: Sativa-leaning hybrid

Flavor: Vanilla cereal milk

Effects: Sunny mood lift → whisper-soft calm



Why You'll Love It

Compare & Contrast: Test different formats - edible, flower, vape, pre-rolls

Full-Spectrum Effects: Sativas, hybrids, and indicas in one curated set

Lab-Verified Potency: No guesswork, just premium quality



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.