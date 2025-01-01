About this product
Designed for those who find standard options too mild and high-potency products too intense, this collection delivers that 'just right' middle ground. Each item is selected for its balanced profile, ensuring enjoyable experiences without intensity that might overwhelm.
From the slow unwind of Zkitllez Gummies to the cheerful lift of Mimosa Pre-roll, you'll experience cannabis at its most versatile. The kit's moderate THC levels and varied formats make it perfect for social sessions, creative moments, or simple relaxation - all with premium quality you can trust.
1. Zkittlez Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Mixed berry explosion
Effects: Uplifting → full-body calm → sleepiness
2. Mimosa Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.9% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus mimosa with herbal notes
Effects: Effortless energy + social ease
3. Blueberry Kush Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.9% THCa
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Sweet blueberries & earthy Kush
Effects: Warm euphoria → deep relaxation
4. Gary Payton Flower
Size: 3.5g
Potency: 36.46% THCa
Type: Balanced hybrid
Flavor: Citrus, stone fruit, lavender
Effects: Creative + relaxed without sedation
5. Cereal Milk Live Rosin Vape
Size: 1g
Potency: 56.6% THCa | 17.3% CBD
Type: Sativa-leaning hybrid
Flavor: Vanilla cereal milk
Effects: Sunny mood lift → whisper-soft calm
Why You'll Love It
Compare & Contrast: Test different formats - edible, flower, vape, pre-rolls
Full-Spectrum Effects: Sativas, hybrids, and indicas in one curated set
Lab-Verified Potency: No guesswork, just premium quality
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product.
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
