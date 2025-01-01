About this product
Sunrise in a pre-roll. This sativa-dominant hybrid packs 25.9% THCa into every puff, blending zesty orange flavors with euphoric energy. Like its brunch namesake, it lifts your mood without weighing you down—ideal for creative sparks or effortless socializing. Portable, potent, and perfectly rolled for smooth citrusy bliss wherever you wander.
Uplifting focus, great for motivation
Citrus, berry, herbs, touch of pine
Packed with premium indoor flower
Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn
Mimosa Pre-Roll Profile
Size: 1 Gram
Potency: 25.9% THCa
Genetics: Purple Punch x Clementine
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Alpha-Pinene
Aroma: Fresh-squeezed oranges with berry-kissed florals
Flavor: Bubbly citrus mimosa with a herbal finish
Effects: Uplifted focus meets effortless calm
The Mimosa Pre-Roll Experience
Flavor: Sunny orange zest with a berry splash
Effects: Effortless energy + social ease
Best For: Daytime hangs • Creative flow • Mood boosts
Why It Stands Out
Pocket-Sized Joy: Discreet, durable tube for on-the-go use
Smooth Sativa High: Energizing without jitters
Top-Shelf Flower: No shortcuts, just premium burns
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Energized
Focused
Uplifted
Flavor
Herbal
Pepper
Pine
Terpenes
Alpha Pinene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
