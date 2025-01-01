Profile



Sunrise in a pre-roll. This sativa-dominant hybrid packs 25.9% THCa into every puff, blending zesty orange flavors with euphoric energy. Like its brunch namesake, it lifts your mood without weighing you down—ideal for creative sparks or effortless socializing. Portable, potent, and perfectly rolled for smooth citrusy bliss wherever you wander.



Uplifting focus, great for motivation

Citrus, berry, herbs, touch of pine

Packed with premium indoor flower

Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn



Mimosa Pre-Roll Profile

Size: 1 Gram

Potency: 25.9% THCa

Genetics: Purple Punch x Clementine

Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Alpha-Pinene

Aroma: Fresh-squeezed oranges with berry-kissed florals

Flavor: Bubbly citrus mimosa with a herbal finish

Effects: Uplifted focus meets effortless calm



The Mimosa Pre-Roll Experience

Flavor: Sunny orange zest with a berry splash

Effects: Effortless energy + social ease

Best For: Daytime hangs • Creative flow • Mood boosts



Why It Stands Out

Pocket-Sized Joy: Discreet, durable tube for on-the-go use

Smooth Sativa High: Energizing without jitters

Top-Shelf Flower: No shortcuts, just premium burns



Strain Type

Sativa



Effects

Energized

Focused

Uplifted



Flavor

Herbal

Pepper

Pine



Terpenes

Alpha Pinene

Caryophyllene

Myrcene



Certificate of Analysis



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.