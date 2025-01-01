About this product
Profile
Some days need a little extra sunshine. This expertly curated collection blends euphoric sativas, balanced hybrids, and mood-enhancing terpenes to brighten your outlook and amplify life's simple pleasures. Whether you need creative inspiration, social confidence, or just a happiness reset, these products deliver joyful effects without intensity.
From the candy-shop bliss of Zkittlez to the nostalgic comfort of Cereal Milk, each product is a sensory delight designed to lift your spirits. We've combined multiple consumption methods so you can find your perfect happiness formula - whether through slow-sipping vapes, social pre-rolls, or precisely-dosed edibles.
1. Zkittlez Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Mixed berry explosion
Effects: Uplifting → full-body calm
2. Cereal Milk Live Rosin Vape
Size: 1g
Potency: 56.6% THCa | 17.3% CBD
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Vanilla cereal milk
Effects: Sunny mood lift → whisper-soft calm
3. Mimosa Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.9% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus mimosa
Effects: Effortless energy + social ease
4. Strawberry Cough Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 25mg Delta-8 per gummy
Type: Balanced hybrid
Flavor: Ripe strawberry
Effects: Happy head rush → gentle calm
5. Gelato THCa Flower
Size: 3.5g
Potency: 37.62% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Berry sorbet with lime
Effects: Mellow body calm + mental sunshine
Why You'll Love It
Happiness Engineering: Scientifically-backed mood-enhancing terpenes
Versatile Uplift: From social butterflies to solo relaxation seekers
Flavor-First Philosophy: Every product delivers delicious sensory joy
Gradual Effects: No sudden peaks or crashes, just smooth elevation
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law
Some days need a little extra sunshine. This expertly curated collection blends euphoric sativas, balanced hybrids, and mood-enhancing terpenes to brighten your outlook and amplify life's simple pleasures. Whether you need creative inspiration, social confidence, or just a happiness reset, these products deliver joyful effects without intensity.
From the candy-shop bliss of Zkittlez to the nostalgic comfort of Cereal Milk, each product is a sensory delight designed to lift your spirits. We've combined multiple consumption methods so you can find your perfect happiness formula - whether through slow-sipping vapes, social pre-rolls, or precisely-dosed edibles.
1. Zkittlez Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Mixed berry explosion
Effects: Uplifting → full-body calm
2. Cereal Milk Live Rosin Vape
Size: 1g
Potency: 56.6% THCa | 17.3% CBD
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Vanilla cereal milk
Effects: Sunny mood lift → whisper-soft calm
3. Mimosa Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.9% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus mimosa
Effects: Effortless energy + social ease
4. Strawberry Cough Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 25mg Delta-8 per gummy
Type: Balanced hybrid
Flavor: Ripe strawberry
Effects: Happy head rush → gentle calm
5. Gelato THCa Flower
Size: 3.5g
Potency: 37.62% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Berry sorbet with lime
Effects: Mellow body calm + mental sunshine
Why You'll Love It
Happiness Engineering: Scientifically-backed mood-enhancing terpenes
Versatile Uplift: From social butterflies to solo relaxation seekers
Flavor-First Philosophy: Every product delivers delicious sensory joy
Gradual Effects: No sudden peaks or crashes, just smooth elevation
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law
Fulfillment
About this product
Profile
Some days need a little extra sunshine. This expertly curated collection blends euphoric sativas, balanced hybrids, and mood-enhancing terpenes to brighten your outlook and amplify life's simple pleasures. Whether you need creative inspiration, social confidence, or just a happiness reset, these products deliver joyful effects without intensity.
From the candy-shop bliss of Zkittlez to the nostalgic comfort of Cereal Milk, each product is a sensory delight designed to lift your spirits. We've combined multiple consumption methods so you can find your perfect happiness formula - whether through slow-sipping vapes, social pre-rolls, or precisely-dosed edibles.
1. Zkittlez Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Mixed berry explosion
Effects: Uplifting → full-body calm
2. Cereal Milk Live Rosin Vape
Size: 1g
Potency: 56.6% THCa | 17.3% CBD
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Vanilla cereal milk
Effects: Sunny mood lift → whisper-soft calm
3. Mimosa Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.9% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus mimosa
Effects: Effortless energy + social ease
4. Strawberry Cough Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 25mg Delta-8 per gummy
Type: Balanced hybrid
Flavor: Ripe strawberry
Effects: Happy head rush → gentle calm
5. Gelato THCa Flower
Size: 3.5g
Potency: 37.62% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Berry sorbet with lime
Effects: Mellow body calm + mental sunshine
Why You'll Love It
Happiness Engineering: Scientifically-backed mood-enhancing terpenes
Versatile Uplift: From social butterflies to solo relaxation seekers
Flavor-First Philosophy: Every product delivers delicious sensory joy
Gradual Effects: No sudden peaks or crashes, just smooth elevation
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law
Some days need a little extra sunshine. This expertly curated collection blends euphoric sativas, balanced hybrids, and mood-enhancing terpenes to brighten your outlook and amplify life's simple pleasures. Whether you need creative inspiration, social confidence, or just a happiness reset, these products deliver joyful effects without intensity.
From the candy-shop bliss of Zkittlez to the nostalgic comfort of Cereal Milk, each product is a sensory delight designed to lift your spirits. We've combined multiple consumption methods so you can find your perfect happiness formula - whether through slow-sipping vapes, social pre-rolls, or precisely-dosed edibles.
1. Zkittlez Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Mixed berry explosion
Effects: Uplifting → full-body calm
2. Cereal Milk Live Rosin Vape
Size: 1g
Potency: 56.6% THCa | 17.3% CBD
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Vanilla cereal milk
Effects: Sunny mood lift → whisper-soft calm
3. Mimosa Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.9% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Citrus mimosa
Effects: Effortless energy + social ease
4. Strawberry Cough Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 25mg Delta-8 per gummy
Type: Balanced hybrid
Flavor: Ripe strawberry
Effects: Happy head rush → gentle calm
5. Gelato THCa Flower
Size: 3.5g
Potency: 37.62% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Berry sorbet with lime
Effects: Mellow body calm + mental sunshine
Why You'll Love It
Happiness Engineering: Scientifically-backed mood-enhancing terpenes
Versatile Uplift: From social butterflies to solo relaxation seekers
Flavor-First Philosophy: Every product delivers delicious sensory joy
Gradual Effects: No sudden peaks or crashes, just smooth elevation
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Notice a problem?Report this item