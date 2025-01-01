Profile



Some days need a little extra sunshine. This expertly curated collection blends euphoric sativas, balanced hybrids, and mood-enhancing terpenes to brighten your outlook and amplify life's simple pleasures. Whether you need creative inspiration, social confidence, or just a happiness reset, these products deliver joyful effects without intensity.



From the candy-shop bliss of Zkittlez to the nostalgic comfort of Cereal Milk, each product is a sensory delight designed to lift your spirits. We've combined multiple consumption methods so you can find your perfect happiness formula - whether through slow-sipping vapes, social pre-rolls, or precisely-dosed edibles.



1. Zkittlez Gummies

Size: 5 gummies

Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Mixed berry explosion

Effects: Uplifting → full-body calm



2. Cereal Milk Live Rosin Vape

Size: 1g

Potency: 56.6% THCa | 17.3% CBD

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Vanilla cereal milk

Effects: Sunny mood lift → whisper-soft calm



3. Mimosa Pre-Roll

Size: 1g

Potency: 25.9% THCa

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Citrus mimosa

Effects: Effortless energy + social ease



4. Strawberry Cough Gummies

Size: 5 gummies

Potency: 25mg Delta-8 per gummy

Type: Balanced hybrid

Flavor: Ripe strawberry

Effects: Happy head rush → gentle calm



5. Gelato THCa Flower

Size: 3.5g

Potency: 37.62% THCa

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Berry sorbet with lime

Effects: Mellow body calm + mental sunshine



Why You'll Love It

Happiness Engineering: Scientifically-backed mood-enhancing terpenes

Versatile Uplift: From social butterflies to solo relaxation seekers

Flavor-First Philosophy: Every product delivers delicious sensory joy

Gradual Effects: No sudden peaks or crashes, just smooth elevation



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law