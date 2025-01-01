Profile



Step into timeless relaxation with the legendary OG Kush in smooth live rosin vape form. This balanced hybrid, boasting 56.60% THCa, captures the strain’s earthy pine essence and signature calming body high. Known for melting away tension while enhancing appetite and grounding the senses, OG Kush is your companion for true, full-bodied tranquility.



Perfect for evening unwinding or quiet recovery, this vape delivers the strain’s classic depth and balance with every inhale — offering a steady, soothing escape from daily stress.



Deep physical relaxation and stress relief

Classic earthy-pine flavor profile

Potent 56.60% THCa live rosin extract

Ideal for nighttime or downtime sessions



OG Kush Live Rosin Vape Profile

THCa: 56.60%

Type: Hybrid

Flavor: Earthy pine with subtle spice

Terpenes: Caryophyllene

Effects: Relaxed → Hungry → Sleepy



The OG Kush Vape Experience

Flavor: A rich pine inhale with hints of herbal spice

Effects: Calming body high with deep relaxation and appetite stimulation

Best For: Stress relief • Restful nights • Mental reset



Why It Stands Out

Authentic OG Kush profile with true-to-strain flavor

Premium live rosin extraction for purity and potency

Smooth, consistent vapor in every draw



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Relaxed

Hungry

Sleepy



Flavor

Earthy

Pine

Spicy



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.