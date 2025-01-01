About this product
Profile
Step into timeless relaxation with the legendary OG Kush in smooth live rosin vape form. This balanced hybrid, boasting 56.60% THCa, captures the strain’s earthy pine essence and signature calming body high. Known for melting away tension while enhancing appetite and grounding the senses, OG Kush is your companion for true, full-bodied tranquility.
Perfect for evening unwinding or quiet recovery, this vape delivers the strain’s classic depth and balance with every inhale — offering a steady, soothing escape from daily stress.
Deep physical relaxation and stress relief
Classic earthy-pine flavor profile
Potent 56.60% THCa live rosin extract
Ideal for nighttime or downtime sessions
OG Kush Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.60%
Type: Hybrid
Flavor: Earthy pine with subtle spice
Terpenes: Caryophyllene
Effects: Relaxed → Hungry → Sleepy
The OG Kush Vape Experience
Flavor: A rich pine inhale with hints of herbal spice
Effects: Calming body high with deep relaxation and appetite stimulation
Best For: Stress relief • Restful nights • Mental reset
Why It Stands Out
Authentic OG Kush profile with true-to-strain flavor
Premium live rosin extraction for purity and potency
Smooth, consistent vapor in every draw
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Relaxed
Hungry
Sleepy
Flavor
Earthy
Pine
Spicy
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this brand
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
