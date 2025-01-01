About this product
Profile
For those who seek an indulgent, dessert-style unwind, this indica-leaning hybrid flower serves up dense trichome-rich buds with velvety vanilla cream, sweet cookie dough tones and subtle earthy-diesel complexity.
Unlike high-energy sativa strains that spark rapid uplift, this flower offers a smooth, mellow descent into relaxation while maintaining a clear head—perfect for cozy evenings, creative reflection or simply pausing in style.
Decadent dessert flavor with gentle clarity
Sweet vanilla + cookie dough up front, earthy-diesel finish
Premium, high-potency THCa flower in artisan form
Hand-trimmed buds with rich aroma and visual appeal
Oreoz Profile
THCa: elevated level (potency may vary by batch)
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor/Aroma: Vanilla cream → cookie dough sweetness → light earthy diesel finish
Dietary: Whole flower (no additives)
Effects: Cozy body ease → soft cerebral lift → mellow settling
The Oreoz Experience
Flavor: Like sampling gourmet cookies fresh from the oven—sweet cream, doughy sweetness and a hint of gas-fueled earthiness.
Effects: Begins with a warm wave of physical relaxation, gently followed by a subtle mental uplift, then transitions into smooth, restful calm.
Best For: Evening wind-down • Creative solo time • Thoughtful social moments when you want relaxed presence.
Why They Stand Out
Flavor-Forward Profile: Cookie dough and vanilla cream tones that go beyond standard flower.
Premium Craft: Dense, visually striking buds showcasing cultivation detail and terpene richness.
Balanced Relaxation: Indica-leaning potency that allows clarity while easing the body.
Strain Type
Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Effects
Relaxed
Clear-minded
Comfort-ably uplifted
Flavor / Aroma
Vanilla / Cream
Cookie Dough / Sweet
Earthy / Diesel Finish
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
For those who seek an indulgent, dessert-style unwind, this indica-leaning hybrid flower serves up dense trichome-rich buds with velvety vanilla cream, sweet cookie dough tones and subtle earthy-diesel complexity.
Unlike high-energy sativa strains that spark rapid uplift, this flower offers a smooth, mellow descent into relaxation while maintaining a clear head—perfect for cozy evenings, creative reflection or simply pausing in style.
Decadent dessert flavor with gentle clarity
Sweet vanilla + cookie dough up front, earthy-diesel finish
Premium, high-potency THCa flower in artisan form
Hand-trimmed buds with rich aroma and visual appeal
Oreoz Profile
THCa: elevated level (potency may vary by batch)
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor/Aroma: Vanilla cream → cookie dough sweetness → light earthy diesel finish
Dietary: Whole flower (no additives)
Effects: Cozy body ease → soft cerebral lift → mellow settling
The Oreoz Experience
Flavor: Like sampling gourmet cookies fresh from the oven—sweet cream, doughy sweetness and a hint of gas-fueled earthiness.
Effects: Begins with a warm wave of physical relaxation, gently followed by a subtle mental uplift, then transitions into smooth, restful calm.
Best For: Evening wind-down • Creative solo time • Thoughtful social moments when you want relaxed presence.
Why They Stand Out
Flavor-Forward Profile: Cookie dough and vanilla cream tones that go beyond standard flower.
Premium Craft: Dense, visually striking buds showcasing cultivation detail and terpene richness.
Balanced Relaxation: Indica-leaning potency that allows clarity while easing the body.
Strain Type
Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Effects
Relaxed
Clear-minded
Comfort-ably uplifted
Flavor / Aroma
Vanilla / Cream
Cookie Dough / Sweet
Earthy / Diesel Finish
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fulfillment
About this product
Profile
For those who seek an indulgent, dessert-style unwind, this indica-leaning hybrid flower serves up dense trichome-rich buds with velvety vanilla cream, sweet cookie dough tones and subtle earthy-diesel complexity.
Unlike high-energy sativa strains that spark rapid uplift, this flower offers a smooth, mellow descent into relaxation while maintaining a clear head—perfect for cozy evenings, creative reflection or simply pausing in style.
Decadent dessert flavor with gentle clarity
Sweet vanilla + cookie dough up front, earthy-diesel finish
Premium, high-potency THCa flower in artisan form
Hand-trimmed buds with rich aroma and visual appeal
Oreoz Profile
THCa: elevated level (potency may vary by batch)
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor/Aroma: Vanilla cream → cookie dough sweetness → light earthy diesel finish
Dietary: Whole flower (no additives)
Effects: Cozy body ease → soft cerebral lift → mellow settling
The Oreoz Experience
Flavor: Like sampling gourmet cookies fresh from the oven—sweet cream, doughy sweetness and a hint of gas-fueled earthiness.
Effects: Begins with a warm wave of physical relaxation, gently followed by a subtle mental uplift, then transitions into smooth, restful calm.
Best For: Evening wind-down • Creative solo time • Thoughtful social moments when you want relaxed presence.
Why They Stand Out
Flavor-Forward Profile: Cookie dough and vanilla cream tones that go beyond standard flower.
Premium Craft: Dense, visually striking buds showcasing cultivation detail and terpene richness.
Balanced Relaxation: Indica-leaning potency that allows clarity while easing the body.
Strain Type
Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Effects
Relaxed
Clear-minded
Comfort-ably uplifted
Flavor / Aroma
Vanilla / Cream
Cookie Dough / Sweet
Earthy / Diesel Finish
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
For those who seek an indulgent, dessert-style unwind, this indica-leaning hybrid flower serves up dense trichome-rich buds with velvety vanilla cream, sweet cookie dough tones and subtle earthy-diesel complexity.
Unlike high-energy sativa strains that spark rapid uplift, this flower offers a smooth, mellow descent into relaxation while maintaining a clear head—perfect for cozy evenings, creative reflection or simply pausing in style.
Decadent dessert flavor with gentle clarity
Sweet vanilla + cookie dough up front, earthy-diesel finish
Premium, high-potency THCa flower in artisan form
Hand-trimmed buds with rich aroma and visual appeal
Oreoz Profile
THCa: elevated level (potency may vary by batch)
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor/Aroma: Vanilla cream → cookie dough sweetness → light earthy diesel finish
Dietary: Whole flower (no additives)
Effects: Cozy body ease → soft cerebral lift → mellow settling
The Oreoz Experience
Flavor: Like sampling gourmet cookies fresh from the oven—sweet cream, doughy sweetness and a hint of gas-fueled earthiness.
Effects: Begins with a warm wave of physical relaxation, gently followed by a subtle mental uplift, then transitions into smooth, restful calm.
Best For: Evening wind-down • Creative solo time • Thoughtful social moments when you want relaxed presence.
Why They Stand Out
Flavor-Forward Profile: Cookie dough and vanilla cream tones that go beyond standard flower.
Premium Craft: Dense, visually striking buds showcasing cultivation detail and terpene richness.
Balanced Relaxation: Indica-leaning potency that allows clarity while easing the body.
Strain Type
Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Effects
Relaxed
Clear-minded
Comfort-ably uplifted
Flavor / Aroma
Vanilla / Cream
Cookie Dough / Sweet
Earthy / Diesel Finish
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Notice a problem?Report this item