For those who seek an indulgent, dessert-style unwind, this indica-leaning hybrid flower serves up dense trichome-rich buds with velvety vanilla cream, sweet cookie dough tones and subtle earthy-diesel complexity.



Unlike high-energy sativa strains that spark rapid uplift, this flower offers a smooth, mellow descent into relaxation while maintaining a clear head—perfect for cozy evenings, creative reflection or simply pausing in style.



Decadent dessert flavor with gentle clarity

Sweet vanilla + cookie dough up front, earthy-diesel finish

Premium, high-potency THCa flower in artisan form

Hand-trimmed buds with rich aroma and visual appeal



Oreoz Profile

THCa: elevated level (potency may vary by batch)

Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Flavor/Aroma: Vanilla cream → cookie dough sweetness → light earthy diesel finish

Dietary: Whole flower (no additives)

Effects: Cozy body ease → soft cerebral lift → mellow settling



The Oreoz Experience

Flavor: Like sampling gourmet cookies fresh from the oven—sweet cream, doughy sweetness and a hint of gas-fueled earthiness.

Effects: Begins with a warm wave of physical relaxation, gently followed by a subtle mental uplift, then transitions into smooth, restful calm.

Best For: Evening wind-down • Creative solo time • Thoughtful social moments when you want relaxed presence.



Why They Stand Out

Flavor-Forward Profile: Cookie dough and vanilla cream tones that go beyond standard flower.

Premium Craft: Dense, visually striking buds showcasing cultivation detail and terpene richness.

Balanced Relaxation: Indica-leaning potency that allows clarity while easing the body.



Strain Type

Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Effects

Relaxed

Clear-minded

Comfort-ably uplifted



Flavor / Aroma

Vanilla / Cream

Cookie Dough / Sweet

Earthy / Diesel Finish



