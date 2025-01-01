About this product
Ride the wave of vibrant energy with Pineapple Express Live Rosin Vape. Infused with 56.60% THCa, this balanced hybrid bursts with juicy pineapple and bright citrus notes, sparking creativity, laughter, and feel-good focus. Whether you're heading outdoors or diving into a passion project, Pineapple Express delivers the perfect daytime lift with tropical flair.
More than just a mood boost, this vape captures the sunshine spirit of the strain—bringing a blend of energetic motivation and smooth relaxation that keeps your mind sharp and your vibes high.
Uplifting tropical flavor, ideal for daytime
Juicy pineapple with zesty citrus twist
Balanced hybrid for creative flow
Sleek, rechargeable USB-C disposable
Pineapple Express Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.60%
Type: Hybrid
Flavor: Pineapple and citrus with sweet tropical notes
Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable
Effects: Energized → Uplifted → Hungry
The Pineapple Express Vape Experience
Flavor: Juicy pineapple blended with tangy citrus freshness
Effects: Immediate creative lift, steady focus, and smooth comedown
Best For: Daytime adventures • Social moments • Creative inspiration
Why It Stands Out
True-to-strain tropical flavor
Balanced hybrid for versatile use
Premium live rosin extraction for purity and potency
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Energized
Hungry
Uplifted
Flavor
Pineapple
Citrus
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
