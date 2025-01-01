Profile



Ride the wave of vibrant energy with Pineapple Express Live Rosin Vape. Infused with 56.60% THCa, this balanced hybrid bursts with juicy pineapple and bright citrus notes, sparking creativity, laughter, and feel-good focus. Whether you're heading outdoors or diving into a passion project, Pineapple Express delivers the perfect daytime lift with tropical flair.



More than just a mood boost, this vape captures the sunshine spirit of the strain—bringing a blend of energetic motivation and smooth relaxation that keeps your mind sharp and your vibes high.



Uplifting tropical flavor, ideal for daytime

Juicy pineapple with zesty citrus twist

Balanced hybrid for creative flow

Sleek, rechargeable USB-C disposable



THCa: 56.60%

Type: Hybrid

Flavor: Pineapple and citrus with sweet tropical notes

Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable

Effects: Energized → Uplifted → Hungry



The Pineapple Express Vape Experience

Flavor: Juicy pineapple blended with tangy citrus freshness

Effects: Immediate creative lift, steady focus, and smooth comedown

Best For: Daytime adventures • Social moments • Creative inspiration



Why It Stands Out

True-to-strain tropical flavor

Balanced hybrid for versatile use

Premium live rosin extraction for purity and potency



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Energized

Hungry

Uplifted



Flavor

Pineapple

Citrus



Certificate of Analysis



