Unwind with this 56.60% THCa / 17.30% CBD indica-leaning hybrid in convenient disposable form. The perfect balance of fruity flavors and deep relaxation makes it ideal for melting into the couch after a long day or easing into restful sleep.
Relaxing, mood-lifting, great to unwind
Grape, berry, smooth vanilla finish
Clog-free, hassle-free hits
Rechargeable disposable (USB-C)
Purple Punch Live Rosin Vape Profile
Size: 1 Gram
THCa: 56.60%
CBD: 17.30%
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Alpha-Pinene
Aroma: Fresh-baked blueberry muffins with vanilla glaze
Flavor: Grape candy with creamy vanilla exhale
Effects: Warm euphoria → full-body tranquility
Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable
The Purple Punch Vape Experience
Flavor: Juicy grape soda drizzled with vanilla
Effects: Stress relief that starts at first puff
Best For: Evening relaxation • Sleep prep • Movie nights
Why It Stands Out
Advanced Hardware: Clog-resistant design with USB-C charging
Perfect Potency Balance: 56% THCa + 17% CBD for smooth effects
Extended Shelf Life: Maintains flavor/quality when stored properly
Discreet & Portable: Pocket-friendly for relaxation anywhere
Strain Type
Indica
Effects
Creative
Sleepy
Chill
Flavor
Blueberry
Grape
Vanilla
Terpenes
Alpha Pinene
Caryophyllene
Limonene
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
