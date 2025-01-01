Profile



Unwind with this 56.60% THCa / 17.30% CBD indica-leaning hybrid in convenient disposable form. The perfect balance of fruity flavors and deep relaxation makes it ideal for melting into the couch after a long day or easing into restful sleep.



Relaxing, mood-lifting, great to unwind

Grape, berry, smooth vanilla finish

Clog-free, hassle-free hits

Rechargeable disposable (USB-C)



Purple Punch Live Rosin Vape Profile

Size: 1 Gram

THCa: 56.60%

CBD: 17.30%

Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Alpha-Pinene

Aroma: Fresh-baked blueberry muffins with vanilla glaze

Flavor: Grape candy with creamy vanilla exhale

Effects: Warm euphoria → full-body tranquility

Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable



The Purple Punch Vape Experience

Flavor: Juicy grape soda drizzled with vanilla

Effects: Stress relief that starts at first puff

Best For: Evening relaxation • Sleep prep • Movie nights



Why It Stands Out

Advanced Hardware: Clog-resistant design with USB-C charging

Perfect Potency Balance: 56% THCa + 17% CBD for smooth effects

Extended Shelf Life: Maintains flavor/quality when stored properly

Discreet & Portable: Pocket-friendly for relaxation anywhere



Strain Type

Indica



Effects

Creative

Sleepy

Chill



Flavor

Blueberry

Grape

Vanilla



Terpenes

Alpha Pinene

Caryophyllene

Limonene



Certificate of Analysis



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.