A velvet hammer of relaxation. This indica-leaning hybrid delivers 25.1% THCa in a slow-burning 1g roll, blending lush grape and berry flavors with knockout calm. The high hits fast—euphoric and cerebral at first, then cascades into full-body serenity perfect for late-night unwinding. Durable, discreet, and designed for savoring, like your favorite vinyl record after a long day.



Full-body calm, perfect end-of-day

Grape, berry, citrus & subtle spice

Packed with premium indoor flower

Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn



Purple Punch Pre-Roll Profile

Size: 1 Gram

Potency: 25.1% THCa

Genetics: Granddaddy Purple x Larry OG

Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Alpha-Bisabolol

Aroma: Blackberry bramble with spicy citrus zest

Flavor: Sun-warmed grapes with herbal pepper

Effects: Mental buoyancy melts into couch-lock peace



The Purple Punch Pre-Roll Experience

Flavor: Deep berry compote with a peppery exhale

Effects: Uplifting head rush → weighted-blanket calm

Best For: Late-night decompression • Couch sessions • Sleep prep



Why It Stands Out

Instant-to-Long-Lasting Effects – Quick cerebral onset, gradual body high.

Artisan Roll Quality – Slow, even burn with no harshness.

Nostalgic Flavor Profile – Complex grape/berry/spice layers.



Strain Type

Indica



Effects

Sleepy

Chill



Flavor

Citrus

Pepper

Pine



Terpenes

Alpha Bisabolol

Caryophyllene

Limonene



