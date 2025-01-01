About this product
Profile
A velvet hammer of relaxation. This indica-leaning hybrid delivers 25.1% THCa in a slow-burning 1g roll, blending lush grape and berry flavors with knockout calm. The high hits fast—euphoric and cerebral at first, then cascades into full-body serenity perfect for late-night unwinding. Durable, discreet, and designed for savoring, like your favorite vinyl record after a long day.
Full-body calm, perfect end-of-day
Grape, berry, citrus & subtle spice
Packed with premium indoor flower
Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn
Purple Punch Pre-Roll Profile
Size: 1 Gram
Potency: 25.1% THCa
Genetics: Granddaddy Purple x Larry OG
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Alpha-Bisabolol
Aroma: Blackberry bramble with spicy citrus zest
Flavor: Sun-warmed grapes with herbal pepper
Effects: Mental buoyancy melts into couch-lock peace
The Purple Punch Pre-Roll Experience
Flavor: Deep berry compote with a peppery exhale
Effects: Uplifting head rush → weighted-blanket calm
Best For: Late-night decompression • Couch sessions • Sleep prep
Why It Stands Out
Instant-to-Long-Lasting Effects – Quick cerebral onset, gradual body high.
Artisan Roll Quality – Slow, even burn with no harshness.
Nostalgic Flavor Profile – Complex grape/berry/spice layers.
Strain Type
Indica
Effects
Sleepy
Chill
Flavor
Citrus
Pepper
Pine
Terpenes
Alpha Bisabolol
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
