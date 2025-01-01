About this product
For those who crave deep, layered relaxation without heaviness, this bundle combines premium indica-leaning products with balanced hybrids to melt away stress. Experience the full spectrum of calm—from gentle euphoria to full-body serenity—through expertly crafted gummies, pre-rolls, and vapes.
1. Zkittlez Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Mixed berry explosion
Effects: Uplifting → full-body calm → sleepiness
2. Blueberry Kush Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.9% THCa
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Sweet blueberries & earthy Kush
Effects: Warm euphoria → deep relaxation
3. Purple Punch Live Rosin Vape
Size: 1g
Potency: 55.45% THCa | 16.88% CBD
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Grape candy with vanilla exhale
Effects: Stress relief → full-body tranquility
4. Sour Apple Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Tart Granny Smith apple
Effects: Mental clarity → cheerful uplift
5. Gelato THCa Flower
Size: 3.5g
Potency: 37.62% THCa
Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Berry sorbet with zesty lime
Effects: Mellow body calm + mental sunshine
Why You'll Love It
Multi-Format Relaxation: Gummies, flower, pre-rolls, and vapes for varied experiences
Layered Effects: From bright euphoria (Sour Apple) to deep calm (Blueberry Kush)
Premium Quality: Lab-tested, artisan-crafted products with no shortcuts
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
