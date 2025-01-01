Profile



For those who crave deep, layered relaxation without heaviness, this bundle combines premium indica-leaning products with balanced hybrids to melt away stress. Experience the full spectrum of calm—from gentle euphoria to full-body serenity—through expertly crafted gummies, pre-rolls, and vapes.



1. Zkittlez Gummies

Size: 5 gummies

Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Mixed berry explosion

Effects: Uplifting → full-body calm → sleepiness



2. Blueberry Kush Pre-Roll

Size: 1g

Potency: 25.9% THCa

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Sweet blueberries & earthy Kush

Effects: Warm euphoria → deep relaxation



3. Purple Punch Live Rosin Vape

Size: 1g

Potency: 55.45% THCa | 16.88% CBD

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Grape candy with vanilla exhale

Effects: Stress relief → full-body tranquility



4. Sour Apple Gummies

Size: 5 gummies

Potency: 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Tart Granny Smith apple

Effects: Mental clarity → cheerful uplift



5. Gelato THCa Flower

Size: 3.5g

Potency: 37.62% THCa

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Berry sorbet with zesty lime

Effects: Mellow body calm + mental sunshine



Why You'll Love It

Multi-Format Relaxation: Gummies, flower, pre-rolls, and vapes for varied experiences

Layered Effects: From bright euphoria (Sour Apple) to deep calm (Blueberry Kush)

Premium Quality: Lab-tested, artisan-crafted products with no shortcuts



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law