Profile



The crowd-pleasing chameleon. This 50/50 hybrid delivers 24.8% THCa in a perfectly balanced 1g experience—equal parts creative spark and couch-melting calm. One puff unlocks a tropical fruit explosion (think sour berries and sun-ripened citrus), while the high hits like a warm wave: euphoric, full-bodied, and tailor-made for late-night hangs or lazy Sundays.



Creative calm, ideal for evening chill

Sweet citrus, spice, fruity notes

Packed with premium indoor flower

Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn



Runtz Pre-Roll Profile

Size: 1 Gram

Potency: 24.8% THCa

Genetics: Zkittlez x Gelato

Type: 50/50 Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Aroma: Rainbow candy shop with herbal earthiness

Flavor: Tropical Skittles dipped in spicy honey

Effects: Mental confetti parade → cozy body blanket



The Runtz Pre-Roll Experience

Flavor: Juicy fruit gum with a peppery backbeat

Effects: Giggly creativity → deep-limb relaxation

Best For: Sunset sessions • Gaming marathons • Mood resets



Why It Stands Out

Perfect Balance: True 50/50 hybrid (rare find)

Flavor Fireworks: Complex sweet-spicy-fruity layers

Heavy-Hitter Approved: 24.8% THCa for lasting effects



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Chill

Happy



Flavor

Citrus

Herbal

Pepper



Terpenes

Caryophyllene

Limonene

Myrcene



Certificate of Analysis



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.