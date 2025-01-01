About this product
Profile
The crowd-pleasing chameleon. This 50/50 hybrid delivers 24.8% THCa in a perfectly balanced 1g experience—equal parts creative spark and couch-melting calm. One puff unlocks a tropical fruit explosion (think sour berries and sun-ripened citrus), while the high hits like a warm wave: euphoric, full-bodied, and tailor-made for late-night hangs or lazy Sundays.
Creative calm, ideal for evening chill
Sweet citrus, spice, fruity notes
Packed with premium indoor flower
Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn
Runtz Pre-Roll Profile
Size: 1 Gram
Potency: 24.8% THCa
Genetics: Zkittlez x Gelato
Type: 50/50 Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Aroma: Rainbow candy shop with herbal earthiness
Flavor: Tropical Skittles dipped in spicy honey
Effects: Mental confetti parade → cozy body blanket
The Runtz Pre-Roll Experience
Flavor: Juicy fruit gum with a peppery backbeat
Effects: Giggly creativity → deep-limb relaxation
Best For: Sunset sessions • Gaming marathons • Mood resets
Why It Stands Out
Perfect Balance: True 50/50 hybrid (rare find)
Flavor Fireworks: Complex sweet-spicy-fruity layers
Heavy-Hitter Approved: 24.8% THCa for lasting effects
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Chill
Happy
Flavor
Citrus
Herbal
Pepper
Terpenes
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
The crowd-pleasing chameleon. This 50/50 hybrid delivers 24.8% THCa in a perfectly balanced 1g experience—equal parts creative spark and couch-melting calm. One puff unlocks a tropical fruit explosion (think sour berries and sun-ripened citrus), while the high hits like a warm wave: euphoric, full-bodied, and tailor-made for late-night hangs or lazy Sundays.
Creative calm, ideal for evening chill
Sweet citrus, spice, fruity notes
Packed with premium indoor flower
Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn
Runtz Pre-Roll Profile
Size: 1 Gram
Potency: 24.8% THCa
Genetics: Zkittlez x Gelato
Type: 50/50 Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Aroma: Rainbow candy shop with herbal earthiness
Flavor: Tropical Skittles dipped in spicy honey
Effects: Mental confetti parade → cozy body blanket
The Runtz Pre-Roll Experience
Flavor: Juicy fruit gum with a peppery backbeat
Effects: Giggly creativity → deep-limb relaxation
Best For: Sunset sessions • Gaming marathons • Mood resets
Why It Stands Out
Perfect Balance: True 50/50 hybrid (rare find)
Flavor Fireworks: Complex sweet-spicy-fruity layers
Heavy-Hitter Approved: 24.8% THCa for lasting effects
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Chill
Happy
Flavor
Citrus
Herbal
Pepper
Terpenes
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fulfillment
About this product
Profile
The crowd-pleasing chameleon. This 50/50 hybrid delivers 24.8% THCa in a perfectly balanced 1g experience—equal parts creative spark and couch-melting calm. One puff unlocks a tropical fruit explosion (think sour berries and sun-ripened citrus), while the high hits like a warm wave: euphoric, full-bodied, and tailor-made for late-night hangs or lazy Sundays.
Creative calm, ideal for evening chill
Sweet citrus, spice, fruity notes
Packed with premium indoor flower
Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn
Runtz Pre-Roll Profile
Size: 1 Gram
Potency: 24.8% THCa
Genetics: Zkittlez x Gelato
Type: 50/50 Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Aroma: Rainbow candy shop with herbal earthiness
Flavor: Tropical Skittles dipped in spicy honey
Effects: Mental confetti parade → cozy body blanket
The Runtz Pre-Roll Experience
Flavor: Juicy fruit gum with a peppery backbeat
Effects: Giggly creativity → deep-limb relaxation
Best For: Sunset sessions • Gaming marathons • Mood resets
Why It Stands Out
Perfect Balance: True 50/50 hybrid (rare find)
Flavor Fireworks: Complex sweet-spicy-fruity layers
Heavy-Hitter Approved: 24.8% THCa for lasting effects
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Chill
Happy
Flavor
Citrus
Herbal
Pepper
Terpenes
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
The crowd-pleasing chameleon. This 50/50 hybrid delivers 24.8% THCa in a perfectly balanced 1g experience—equal parts creative spark and couch-melting calm. One puff unlocks a tropical fruit explosion (think sour berries and sun-ripened citrus), while the high hits like a warm wave: euphoric, full-bodied, and tailor-made for late-night hangs or lazy Sundays.
Creative calm, ideal for evening chill
Sweet citrus, spice, fruity notes
Packed with premium indoor flower
Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn
Runtz Pre-Roll Profile
Size: 1 Gram
Potency: 24.8% THCa
Genetics: Zkittlez x Gelato
Type: 50/50 Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Aroma: Rainbow candy shop with herbal earthiness
Flavor: Tropical Skittles dipped in spicy honey
Effects: Mental confetti parade → cozy body blanket
The Runtz Pre-Roll Experience
Flavor: Juicy fruit gum with a peppery backbeat
Effects: Giggly creativity → deep-limb relaxation
Best For: Sunset sessions • Gaming marathons • Mood resets
Why It Stands Out
Perfect Balance: True 50/50 hybrid (rare find)
Flavor Fireworks: Complex sweet-spicy-fruity layers
Heavy-Hitter Approved: 24.8% THCa for lasting effects
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Chill
Happy
Flavor
Citrus
Herbal
Pepper
Terpenes
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Notice a problem?Report this item