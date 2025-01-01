About this product
Profile
Drift into calm serenity with Skywalker OG Live Rosin Vape. Featuring 56.60% THCa, this balanced hybrid blends earthy, herbal tones with a deeply soothing body feel. Designed for full relaxation and mental stillness, Skywalker OG is your perfect companion for winding down after a long day or easing effortlessly into sleep.
Each puff delivers a smooth herbal flavor and a tranquil calm that quiets both body and mind—ideal for restful evenings, gentle reflection, and total peace.
Deep full-body calm and clarity
Earthy, herbal flavor with woody undertones
Balanced hybrid ideal for nighttime use
Rechargeable USB-C disposable design
Skywalker OG Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.60%
Type: Hybrid
Flavor: Earthy, herbal, and smooth
Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable
Effects: Sleepy → Relaxed → Calming
The Skywalker OG Vape Experience
Flavor: Rich herbal spice with earthy smoothness
Effects: Gradual relaxation leading to deep calm and rest
Best For: Evening unwinding • Stress relief • Restful sleep
Why It Stands Out
Pure live rosin for authentic strain flavor
Premium hybrid balance of body and mind
Expertly crafted for relaxation and restoration
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Calming
Relaxed
Sleepy
Flavor
Earthy
Herbal
Woody
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
