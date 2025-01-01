Profile



Drift into calm serenity with Skywalker OG Live Rosin Vape. Featuring 56.60% THCa, this balanced hybrid blends earthy, herbal tones with a deeply soothing body feel. Designed for full relaxation and mental stillness, Skywalker OG is your perfect companion for winding down after a long day or easing effortlessly into sleep.



Each puff delivers a smooth herbal flavor and a tranquil calm that quiets both body and mind—ideal for restful evenings, gentle reflection, and total peace.



Deep full-body calm and clarity

Earthy, herbal flavor with woody undertones

Balanced hybrid ideal for nighttime use

Rechargeable USB-C disposable design



Skywalker OG Live Rosin Vape Profile

THCa: 56.60%

Type: Hybrid

Flavor: Earthy, herbal, and smooth

Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable

Effects: Sleepy → Relaxed → Calming



The Skywalker OG Vape Experience

Flavor: Rich herbal spice with earthy smoothness

Effects: Gradual relaxation leading to deep calm and rest

Best For: Evening unwinding • Stress relief • Restful sleep



Why It Stands Out

Pure live rosin for authentic strain flavor

Premium hybrid balance of body and mind

Expertly crafted for relaxation and restoration



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Calming

Relaxed

Sleepy



Flavor

Earthy

Herbal

Woody



Certificate of Analysis



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.