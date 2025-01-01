About this product
Profile
When sleep won’t come easy, this expertly crafted collection delivers full-spectrum relaxation in every form. Designed for deep rest and recovery, the Sleep Bundle combines soothing indica strains and balanced hybrids that work together to quiet the mind, ease tension, and support uninterrupted, restorative sleep.
From the fast-acting calm of Purple Punch to the dreamy comfort of Blueberry Kush and Zkittlez Gummies, each product in this set helps you unwind naturally—without grogginess the next morning. Ideal for anyone seeking a clean, non-habit-forming alternative to sleep aids.
Multi-stage nighttime support for full relaxation
Balanced blend of vapes, pre-rolls, gummies, and flower
Relieves stress, calms the body, and encourages deep sleep
Flavorful formulations—no harsh or bitter aftertaste
Sleep Bundle Profile
Type: Indica-dominant collection
Potency: Up to 55.45% THCa, 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy
Flavors: Grape candy, blueberry, mixed berries, tart apple, and creamy gelato
Products Included: Vape, pre-roll, gummies, and flower
Effects: Calming → Relaxed → Sleepy
The Sleep Bundle Experience
Flavor: Dessert-inspired notes of grape, berry, and citrus
Effects: Starts with gentle relaxation and transitions into deep, restful sleep
Best For: Nighttime stress relief • Physical tension • Overactive mind
Why It Stands Out
Sleep Stage Optimization: Designed to guide you from calm to full rest
Broad-Spectrum Relief: Targets both mental and physical barriers to sleep
Clean Formulation: Non-habit forming and crafted from premium live rosin and Delta-9 extracts
Flavorful Sedation: Sweet, fruity relaxation without harsh herbal tones
Strain Type
Indica
Effects
Calming
Relaxed
Sleepy
Flavor
Grape
Berry
Apple
Lime
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
