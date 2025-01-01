Profile



When sleep won’t come easy, this expertly crafted collection delivers full-spectrum relaxation in every form. Designed for deep rest and recovery, the Sleep Bundle combines soothing indica strains and balanced hybrids that work together to quiet the mind, ease tension, and support uninterrupted, restorative sleep.



From the fast-acting calm of Purple Punch to the dreamy comfort of Blueberry Kush and Zkittlez Gummies, each product in this set helps you unwind naturally—without grogginess the next morning. Ideal for anyone seeking a clean, non-habit-forming alternative to sleep aids.



Multi-stage nighttime support for full relaxation

Balanced blend of vapes, pre-rolls, gummies, and flower

Relieves stress, calms the body, and encourages deep sleep

Flavorful formulations—no harsh or bitter aftertaste



Sleep Bundle Profile

Type: Indica-dominant collection

Potency: Up to 55.45% THCa, 15mg Delta-9 THC per gummy

Flavors: Grape candy, blueberry, mixed berries, tart apple, and creamy gelato

Products Included: Vape, pre-roll, gummies, and flower

Effects: Calming → Relaxed → Sleepy



The Sleep Bundle Experience

Flavor: Dessert-inspired notes of grape, berry, and citrus

Effects: Starts with gentle relaxation and transitions into deep, restful sleep

Best For: Nighttime stress relief • Physical tension • Overactive mind



Why It Stands Out

Sleep Stage Optimization: Designed to guide you from calm to full rest

Broad-Spectrum Relief: Targets both mental and physical barriers to sleep

Clean Formulation: Non-habit forming and crafted from premium live rosin and Delta-9 extracts

Flavorful Sedation: Sweet, fruity relaxation without harsh herbal tones



Strain Type

Indica



Effects

Calming

Relaxed

Sleepy



Flavor

Grape

Berry

Apple

Lime



Certificate of Analysis



