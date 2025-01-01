Profile



Fuel your adventures with this legendary sativa-dominant hybrid, delivering 25.4% THCa in a convenient 1g roll. The iconic citrus-diesel flavor profile hits with the same intensity that made Sour Diesel famous, while the effects provide clean, jitter-free energy perfect for creative work or social gatherings.



Fast, focused energy for social flow

Pungent citrus, diesel & pepper

Packed with premium indoor flower

Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn



Sour Diesel Pre-Roll Profile

Size: 1 Gram

Potency: 25.4% THCa

Genetics: Super Skunk x Chemdawg (believed to be Chemdog 91 x Super Skunk or Northern Lights)

Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (90% Sativa/10% Indica)

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene (known for its signature diesel aroma)

Aroma: Sharp lemon with gassy diesel undertones

Flavor: Citrus rind and pepper with earthy depth

Effects: Immediate mental clarity and lasting focus



The Sour Diesel Pre-Roll Experience

Flavor: Bright citrus with a diesel kick (characteristic sour/lemon taste)

Effects: Fast-acting cerebral energy (known for euphoria and creativity boost)

Best For: Creative sessions • Outdoor activities • Socializing



Why It Stands Out

On-the-Go Energy: Compact, durable tube fits anywhere for instant recharge

Time-Tested Effects: Reliable sativa boost since the 90s (one of the most famous strains in cannabis culture)

Premium Construction: Ultra-fine grind for smooth, even burns

Iconic Lineage: Descended from legendary strains that shaped cannabis culture



Strain Type

Sativa



Effects

Energized

Happy



Flavor

Citrus

Herbal

Pepper



Terpenes

Caryophyllene

Limonene

Myrcene



