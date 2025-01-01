About this product
Fuel your adventures with this legendary sativa-dominant hybrid, delivering 25.4% THCa in a convenient 1g roll. The iconic citrus-diesel flavor profile hits with the same intensity that made Sour Diesel famous, while the effects provide clean, jitter-free energy perfect for creative work or social gatherings.
Fast, focused energy for social flow
Pungent citrus, diesel & pepper
Packed with premium indoor flower
Ultra-fine grind for smooth burn
Sour Diesel Pre-Roll Profile
Size: 1 Gram
Potency: 25.4% THCa
Genetics: Super Skunk x Chemdawg (believed to be Chemdog 91 x Super Skunk or Northern Lights)
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (90% Sativa/10% Indica)
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene (known for its signature diesel aroma)
Aroma: Sharp lemon with gassy diesel undertones
Flavor: Citrus rind and pepper with earthy depth
Effects: Immediate mental clarity and lasting focus
The Sour Diesel Pre-Roll Experience
Flavor: Bright citrus with a diesel kick (characteristic sour/lemon taste)
Effects: Fast-acting cerebral energy (known for euphoria and creativity boost)
Best For: Creative sessions • Outdoor activities • Socializing
Why It Stands Out
On-the-Go Energy: Compact, durable tube fits anywhere for instant recharge
Time-Tested Effects: Reliable sativa boost since the 90s (one of the most famous strains in cannabis culture)
Premium Construction: Ultra-fine grind for smooth, even burns
Iconic Lineage: Descended from legendary strains that shaped cannabis culture
Strain Type
Sativa
Effects
Energized
Happy
Flavor
Citrus
Herbal
Pepper
Terpenes
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
