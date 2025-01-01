About this product
Profile
Your first step into cannabis done right. Welcome to premium cannabis - we've made it easy to start your journey. This beginner-friendly bundle from United Strains of America takes the guesswork out of cannabis with carefully selected products that are perfect for first-time users. We've included approachable options with predictable effects so you can explore comfortably and confidently.
1. Purple Punch Pre-Roll
Size: 1g
Potency: 25.1% THCa
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid
Flavor: Sweet grape candy and blueberry muffins with earthy undertones
Effects: Deep relaxation, stress relief, and soothing body high
2. Zkittlez Delta 9 THC Gummies
Size: 5 gummies
Potency: 15mg Delta 9 THC
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor: Mixed berry explosion (blueberry/strawberry/tropical)
Effects: Uplifting mood enhancement and gentle calm
3. Gary Payton THCa Flower
Size: 3.5g
Potency: 36.46% THCa
Type: Balanced hybrid
Flavor: Spicy citrus and herbal notes
Effects: Creative energy melts into full-body relaxation
4. Jack Herer Live Rosin Vape
Size: 1g
Potency: 57.1% THCa / 16.6% CBD
Type: Sativa-dominant Hybrid
Flavor: Earthy pine with peppery citrus
Effects: Euphoric focus and cerebral energy
Why You'll Love It
Multiple Formats: Discover what works best for you
Clear Effects: Know exactly what to expect from each product
Premium Quality: No harsh additives or surprises - just clean cannabis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Notice a problem?Report this item