Your first step into cannabis done right. Welcome to premium cannabis - we've made it easy to start your journey. This beginner-friendly bundle from United Strains of America takes the guesswork out of cannabis with carefully selected products that are perfect for first-time users. We've included approachable options with predictable effects so you can explore comfortably and confidently.



1. Purple Punch Pre-Roll

Size: 1g

Potency: 25.1% THCa

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Flavor: Sweet grape candy and blueberry muffins with earthy undertones

Effects: Deep relaxation, stress relief, and soothing body high



2. Zkittlez Delta 9 THC Gummies

Size: 5 gummies

Potency: 15mg Delta 9 THC

Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Flavor: Mixed berry explosion (blueberry/strawberry/tropical)

Effects: Uplifting mood enhancement and gentle calm



3. Gary Payton THCa Flower

Size: 3.5g

Potency: 36.46% THCa

Type: Balanced hybrid

Flavor: Spicy citrus and herbal notes

Effects: Creative energy melts into full-body relaxation



4. Jack Herer Live Rosin Vape

Size: 1g

Potency: 57.1% THCa / 16.6% CBD

Type: Sativa-dominant Hybrid

Flavor: Earthy pine with peppery citrus

Effects: Euphoric focus and cerebral energy



Why You'll Love It

Multiple Formats: Discover what works best for you

Clear Effects: Know exactly what to expect from each product

Premium Quality: No harsh additives or surprises - just clean cannabis



