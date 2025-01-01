Profile



Strawberry Cough delivers a burst of sweetness and sunshine in every inhale. This sativa-dominant hybrid blends the juicy essence of ripe strawberries with uplifting energy that inspires creativity and confidence. With 56.60% THCa potency, it’s crafted for those who seek focus and motivation without the heaviness—perfect for social moments, artistic flow, or a clear-minded boost.



Each puff balances fruity delight with calming ease, giving you the ideal harmony between energizing clarity and gentle relaxation.



Sweet berry flavor with candy-like smoothness

Bright, clear-headed euphoria

Balanced energy and calm focus

Crafted from premium live rosin



THCa: 56.60%

Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Flavor: Ripe strawberries with candy sweetness

Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Caryophyllene

Effects: Energized → Uplifted → Relaxed



The Strawberry Cough Experience

Flavor: Sweet strawberry inhale with soft floral notes

Effects: Creative, motivating, and mood-brightening

Best For: Social settings • Creative work • Daytime balance



Why It Stands Out

True-to-fruit flavor from natural terpenes

Clean, solventless live rosin extraction

Balanced high with smooth exhale



Strain Type

Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Effects

Energized

Uplifted

Relaxed



Flavor

Strawberry

Sweet



