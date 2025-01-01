About this product
Profile
Strawberry Cough delivers a burst of sweetness and sunshine in every inhale. This sativa-dominant hybrid blends the juicy essence of ripe strawberries with uplifting energy that inspires creativity and confidence. With 56.60% THCa potency, it’s crafted for those who seek focus and motivation without the heaviness—perfect for social moments, artistic flow, or a clear-minded boost.
Each puff balances fruity delight with calming ease, giving you the ideal harmony between energizing clarity and gentle relaxation.
Sweet berry flavor with candy-like smoothness
Bright, clear-headed euphoria
Balanced energy and calm focus
Crafted from premium live rosin
Strawberry Cough Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.60%
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Flavor: Ripe strawberries with candy sweetness
Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Energized → Uplifted → Relaxed
The Strawberry Cough Experience
Flavor: Sweet strawberry inhale with soft floral notes
Effects: Creative, motivating, and mood-brightening
Best For: Social settings • Creative work • Daytime balance
Why It Stands Out
True-to-fruit flavor from natural terpenes
Clean, solventless live rosin extraction
Balanced high with smooth exhale
Strain Type
Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Effects
Energized
Uplifted
Relaxed
Flavor
Strawberry
Sweet
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
