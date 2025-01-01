About this product
Profile
Strawnana brings together the sweetness of ripe strawberries and the creamy smoothness of tropical banana in a perfectly balanced hybrid experience. With 56.60% THCa, this vape offers a mellow, uplifting calm that inspires creativity and ease without slowing you down—ideal for unwinding or staying blissfully focused throughout the day.
Each inhale delivers a fruity, dessert-like flavor that soothes the senses while gently brightening your mood.
Sweet berry and banana cream flavor
Calming yet uplifting hybrid effects
Perfect for relaxation without drowsiness
Made from premium live rosin extract
Strawnana Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.60%
Type: Hybrid
Flavor: Sweet berry and banana cream
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Relaxed → Calming → Uplifted
The Strawnana Experience
Flavor: A smooth blend of strawberries and tropical cream
Effects: Gentle relaxation with a creative spark
Best For: Daily balance • Stress relief • Light mood lift
Why It Stands Out
Authentic fruit flavor from natural terpenes
Clean, solventless live rosin extraction
Balanced calm for day or night use
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Relaxed
Calming
Uplifted
Flavor
Strawberry
Banana
Sweet
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Strawnana brings together the sweetness of ripe strawberries and the creamy smoothness of tropical banana in a perfectly balanced hybrid experience. With 56.60% THCa, this vape offers a mellow, uplifting calm that inspires creativity and ease without slowing you down—ideal for unwinding or staying blissfully focused throughout the day.
Each inhale delivers a fruity, dessert-like flavor that soothes the senses while gently brightening your mood.
Sweet berry and banana cream flavor
Calming yet uplifting hybrid effects
Perfect for relaxation without drowsiness
Made from premium live rosin extract
Strawnana Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.60%
Type: Hybrid
Flavor: Sweet berry and banana cream
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Relaxed → Calming → Uplifted
The Strawnana Experience
Flavor: A smooth blend of strawberries and tropical cream
Effects: Gentle relaxation with a creative spark
Best For: Daily balance • Stress relief • Light mood lift
Why It Stands Out
Authentic fruit flavor from natural terpenes
Clean, solventless live rosin extraction
Balanced calm for day or night use
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Relaxed
Calming
Uplifted
Flavor
Strawberry
Banana
Sweet
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Fulfillment
About this product
Profile
Strawnana brings together the sweetness of ripe strawberries and the creamy smoothness of tropical banana in a perfectly balanced hybrid experience. With 56.60% THCa, this vape offers a mellow, uplifting calm that inspires creativity and ease without slowing you down—ideal for unwinding or staying blissfully focused throughout the day.
Each inhale delivers a fruity, dessert-like flavor that soothes the senses while gently brightening your mood.
Sweet berry and banana cream flavor
Calming yet uplifting hybrid effects
Perfect for relaxation without drowsiness
Made from premium live rosin extract
Strawnana Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.60%
Type: Hybrid
Flavor: Sweet berry and banana cream
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Relaxed → Calming → Uplifted
The Strawnana Experience
Flavor: A smooth blend of strawberries and tropical cream
Effects: Gentle relaxation with a creative spark
Best For: Daily balance • Stress relief • Light mood lift
Why It Stands Out
Authentic fruit flavor from natural terpenes
Clean, solventless live rosin extraction
Balanced calm for day or night use
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Relaxed
Calming
Uplifted
Flavor
Strawberry
Banana
Sweet
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
Strawnana brings together the sweetness of ripe strawberries and the creamy smoothness of tropical banana in a perfectly balanced hybrid experience. With 56.60% THCa, this vape offers a mellow, uplifting calm that inspires creativity and ease without slowing you down—ideal for unwinding or staying blissfully focused throughout the day.
Each inhale delivers a fruity, dessert-like flavor that soothes the senses while gently brightening your mood.
Sweet berry and banana cream flavor
Calming yet uplifting hybrid effects
Perfect for relaxation without drowsiness
Made from premium live rosin extract
Strawnana Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.60%
Type: Hybrid
Flavor: Sweet berry and banana cream
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Relaxed → Calming → Uplifted
The Strawnana Experience
Flavor: A smooth blend of strawberries and tropical cream
Effects: Gentle relaxation with a creative spark
Best For: Daily balance • Stress relief • Light mood lift
Why It Stands Out
Authentic fruit flavor from natural terpenes
Clean, solventless live rosin extraction
Balanced calm for day or night use
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Relaxed
Calming
Uplifted
Flavor
Strawberry
Banana
Sweet
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
Notice a problem?Report this item