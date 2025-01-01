Profile



Strawnana brings together the sweetness of ripe strawberries and the creamy smoothness of tropical banana in a perfectly balanced hybrid experience. With 56.60% THCa, this vape offers a mellow, uplifting calm that inspires creativity and ease without slowing you down—ideal for unwinding or staying blissfully focused throughout the day.



Each inhale delivers a fruity, dessert-like flavor that soothes the senses while gently brightening your mood.



Sweet berry and banana cream flavor

Calming yet uplifting hybrid effects

Perfect for relaxation without drowsiness

Made from premium live rosin extract



THCa: 56.60%

Type: Hybrid

Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene

Effects: Relaxed → Calming → Uplifted



Effects: Gentle relaxation with a creative spark

Best For: Daily balance • Stress relief • Light mood lift



Authentic fruit flavor from natural terpenes

Clean, solventless live rosin extraction

Balanced calm for day or night use



Relaxed

Calming

Uplifted



Strawberry

Banana

Sweet



