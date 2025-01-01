Profile



Energize your day with this 56.60% THCa / 17.30% CBD sativa-dominant hybrid in a premium live rosin disposable. Bursting with zesty citrus flavors and an uplifting cerebral buzz, it’s perfect for morning motivation, creative sessions, or socializing with friends.



Uplifting, focus boosting, perfect for daytime

Zesty lemon, sweet citrus, earthy spice

Clog-free, hassle-free hits

Rechargeable disposable (USB-C)



Super Lemon Haze Live Rosin Vape Profile

Size: 1 Gram

THCa: 56.60%

CBD: 17.30%

Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Terpineol

Aroma: Sweet lemon zest with earthy undertones

Flavor: Tangy citrus, tropical fruit, and a hint of spice

Effects: Euphoric focus → calming relaxation

Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable



The Super Lemon Haze Vape Experience

Flavor: Bright lemon candy with a musky-sweet exhale

Effects: Instant mental clarity with a mood-boosting kick

Best For: Morning energy • Creative flow • Social vibes



Why It Stands Out

Live Rosin Quality: Full-spectrum extract preserves terpenes for intense flavor

Balanced High: Sativa spark meets Indica calm for a smooth, functional buzz

Advanced Hardware: Leak-proof design with long-lasting USB-C battery

Discreet & Portable: Pocket-sized for on-the-go inspiration



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Energized

Focused



Flavor

Citrus

Lemon

Sour



Certificate of Analysis



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.