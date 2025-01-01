About this product
Profile
Energize your day with this 56.60% THCa / 17.30% CBD sativa-dominant hybrid in a premium live rosin disposable. Bursting with zesty citrus flavors and an uplifting cerebral buzz, it’s perfect for morning motivation, creative sessions, or socializing with friends.
Uplifting, focus boosting, perfect for daytime
Zesty lemon, sweet citrus, earthy spice
Clog-free, hassle-free hits
Rechargeable disposable (USB-C)
Super Lemon Haze Live Rosin Vape Profile
Size: 1 Gram
THCa: 56.60%
CBD: 17.30%
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Terpineol
Aroma: Sweet lemon zest with earthy undertones
Flavor: Tangy citrus, tropical fruit, and a hint of spice
Effects: Euphoric focus → calming relaxation
Hardware: Rechargeable USB-C disposable
The Super Lemon Haze Vape Experience
Flavor: Bright lemon candy with a musky-sweet exhale
Effects: Instant mental clarity with a mood-boosting kick
Best For: Morning energy • Creative flow • Social vibes
Why It Stands Out
Live Rosin Quality: Full-spectrum extract preserves terpenes for intense flavor
Balanced High: Sativa spark meets Indica calm for a smooth, functional buzz
Advanced Hardware: Leak-proof design with long-lasting USB-C battery
Discreet & Portable: Pocket-sized for on-the-go inspiration
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Energized
Focused
Flavor
Citrus
Lemon
Sour
Certificate of Analysis
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
