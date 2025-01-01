About this product
Profile
The United Strains of America Ceramic Ashtray redefines what a smoking essential can be — merging timeless style with everyday function. Crafted for those who appreciate a refined setup, this ashtray elevates any space with its sleek, minimalist design and polished ceramic finish.
Durable, heat-resistant, and effortlessly easy to clean, it’s built for both casual smokers and connoisseurs who value craftsmanship. Compact yet striking, it fits perfectly on a coffee table, patio, or travel kit — proving that the smallest details can make the biggest impact.
Premium ceramic construction for lasting durability
Compact and versatile 3.94” size
Glossy glazed finish resists stains and burns
Signature United Strains of America logo for authenticity
United Strains of America Ceramic Ashtray Profile
Material: Premium glazed ceramic
Size: 3.94” diameter
Design: Compact, minimalist, and durable
Finish: Smooth, glossy surface for easy cleaning
Use: Indoor or outdoor smoking sessions
The USOA Ashtray Experience
Style: Modern design that complements any setup
Performance: Heat and scratch resistant for lasting use
Best For: Smokers who value quality, design, and simplicity
Why It Stands Out
Elegant Aesthetic: A clean, modern look that fits anywhere
Functional Craftsmanship: Built to endure frequent use
Easy Maintenance: Wipes clean in seconds
Authentic Branding: The USOA insignia symbolizes quality and culture
Material
Glazed Ceramic
Finish
Glossy
Heat-Resistant
Design
Compact
Minimalist
Modern
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
