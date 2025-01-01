Profile



Experience precision and flair with the USOA Grinder — the centerpiece of our premium smoking accessories collection. Crafted from high-quality aluminum alloy, it offers the ideal balance between lightness and durability for long-term performance and effortless use.



Its sharp diamond-shaped teeth ensure a consistent, even grind every time, whether you’re preparing rolling papers, cones, or filling your vaporizer. The magnetic lid provides a secure seal to prevent spills and maintain a tidy workspace, while its sleek black finish brings a touch of modern sophistication to your setup.



Smooth, consistent grinding

Premium aluminum alloy construction

Magnetic lid for mess-free use

Modern black finish with USOA branding



USOA Grinder Profile

Size: 63mm

Material: Premium Aluminum Alloy

Design: Diamond-Shaped Teeth for Precision Grinding

Color: Sleek Black

Build: Lightweight yet highly durable



The USOA Grinder Experience

Performance: Effortless grinding with consistent texture

Functionality: Perfect for rolling, cones, or vaporizers

Best For: Everyday smokers • Portable use • Clean preparation



Why It Stands Out

Precision Engineering: Perfectly machined for smooth rotation

Secure Magnetic Lid: Keeps material contained and fresh

Refined Design: Combines performance, style, and longevity



Type

Smoking Accessory



Effects

Smooth Preparation

Effortless Grinding



Color

Black



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.