About this product
Profile
Experience precision and flair with the USOA Grinder — the centerpiece of our premium smoking accessories collection. Crafted from high-quality aluminum alloy, it offers the ideal balance between lightness and durability for long-term performance and effortless use.
Its sharp diamond-shaped teeth ensure a consistent, even grind every time, whether you’re preparing rolling papers, cones, or filling your vaporizer. The magnetic lid provides a secure seal to prevent spills and maintain a tidy workspace, while its sleek black finish brings a touch of modern sophistication to your setup.
Smooth, consistent grinding
Premium aluminum alloy construction
Magnetic lid for mess-free use
Modern black finish with USOA branding
USOA Grinder Profile
Size: 63mm
Material: Premium Aluminum Alloy
Design: Diamond-Shaped Teeth for Precision Grinding
Color: Sleek Black
Build: Lightweight yet highly durable
The USOA Grinder Experience
Performance: Effortless grinding with consistent texture
Functionality: Perfect for rolling, cones, or vaporizers
Best For: Everyday smokers • Portable use • Clean preparation
Why It Stands Out
Precision Engineering: Perfectly machined for smooth rotation
Secure Magnetic Lid: Keeps material contained and fresh
Refined Design: Combines performance, style, and longevity
Type
Smoking Accessory
Effects
Smooth Preparation
Effortless Grinding
Color
Black
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
