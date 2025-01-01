Profile



Wedding Cake delivers a delicious balance of calm and contentment with every puff. This hybrid vape, featuring 56.60% THCa, wraps sweet vanilla frosting and creamy butter notes in a subtle peppery spice, creating a smooth, dessert-inspired experience. Its effects unfold into a soothing body calm and happy ease, perfect for relaxing evenings or moments of quiet reflection.



Enjoy a flavor that’s both decadent and grounding—ideal for those who appreciate indulgence with a tranquil touch.



Rich vanilla and buttery flavor profile

Deep relaxation with a calm, euphoric lift

Perfect for unwinding after long days

Premium live rosin for smooth vapor and purity



Wedding Cake Live Rosin Vape Profile

THCa: 56.60%

Type: Hybrid

Flavor: Buttercream with peppery finish

Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene

Effects: Relaxed → Hungry → Calming



The Wedding Cake Experience

Flavor: Sweet vanilla and creamy butter with a spicy twist

Effects: Deeply relaxing with subtle euphoria

Best For: Evening calm • Stress relief • Peaceful recharge



Why It Stands Out

Luxurious dessert-like flavor from natural terpenes

Potent 56.60% THCa for full-bodied relaxation

Crafted with pure, solventless live rosin



Strain Type

Hybrid



Effects

Calming

Hungry

Relaxed



Flavor

Vanilla

Buttercream

Spicy



Certificate of Analysis



This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.