About this product
Wedding Cake delivers a delicious balance of calm and contentment with every puff. This hybrid vape, featuring 56.60% THCa, wraps sweet vanilla frosting and creamy butter notes in a subtle peppery spice, creating a smooth, dessert-inspired experience. Its effects unfold into a soothing body calm and happy ease, perfect for relaxing evenings or moments of quiet reflection.
Enjoy a flavor that’s both decadent and grounding—ideal for those who appreciate indulgence with a tranquil touch.
Rich vanilla and buttery flavor profile
Deep relaxation with a calm, euphoric lift
Perfect for unwinding after long days
Premium live rosin for smooth vapor and purity
Wedding Cake Live Rosin Vape Profile
THCa: 56.60%
Type: Hybrid
Flavor: Buttercream with peppery finish
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Relaxed → Hungry → Calming
The Wedding Cake Experience
Flavor: Sweet vanilla and creamy butter with a spicy twist
Effects: Deeply relaxing with subtle euphoria
Best For: Evening calm • Stress relief • Peaceful recharge
Why It Stands Out
Luxurious dessert-like flavor from natural terpenes
Potent 56.60% THCa for full-bodied relaxation
Crafted with pure, solventless live rosin
Strain Type
Hybrid
Effects
Calming
Hungry
Relaxed
Flavor
Vanilla
Buttercream
Spicy
Certificate of Analysis
This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. All trademarks and copyrights are a property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Strains of America
United Strains of America was founded by two Southern California friends with a shared passion for quality and a vision to offer the best legal hemp products in the country.
After years of exploring and testing cannabis varieties, we decided it was time to focus on something unique—THCA flower, specifically tailored to meet the needs of people all across the U.S.
Our dedication to quality, just like our country, is unmatched. With our stringent testing and commitment to purity, you can buy with complete confidence, knowing that every product we offer meets the highest standards.
Join us at United Strains of America, and discover the power and potential of THCA flower. We’re here to support you every step of the way.
