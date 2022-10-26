About this product
Our superior quality and pleasant tasting Georgia Peach flavored Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Tinctures are created using hemp extract that is American Grown under Organic Farming practices. We then mix it with a MCT carrier oil derived from essential oil for flavor. Our PCR Tinctures contain a high CBD concentration along with other phytocannabinoids, 30+ terpenes and beneficial plant botanicals creating the ultimate CBD entourage effect.
Available in 500mg and 1000mg.
We guarantee a minimum of 70% CBD in our PCR Oil, however we always come closer or exceed our internal goal of 90% CBD concentration as seen in our certificate of analysis for each product.
Active Ingredients
Less than 0.1% THC Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Hemp Extract Oil
>85% Cannabidiol (CBD)
Inactive Ingredients
Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Peach Extract (Georgia Peach Flavor)
Attributes
• Less than 0.1%THC
• Broad Spectrum PCR Profile
About this brand
World of Unoia
Unoia [u-noy-uh] means beautiful thinking
Unoia (which means beautiful thinking) is an Atlanta based, premium CBD lifestyle and product company focused on mental health, mindfulness and self-care. As a black, queer woman couple, founders Brandé Elise and Danielle Gray wanted to create a CBD brand with a soul that is completely invested in their customers' mental wealth and self-care journey.
With trusted certified lab tests (Certificate of Analysis) for each one of the hemp derived CBD products, Unoia products empower people to take control of their peace. Unoia believes people can enter into a space of beautiful thinking where they can be their very best version of themselves.
