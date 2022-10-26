Our superior quality and pleasant tasting Georgia Peach flavored Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Tinctures are created using hemp extract that is American Grown under Organic Farming practices. We then mix it with a MCT carrier oil derived from essential oil for flavor. Our PCR Tinctures contain a high CBD concentration along with other phytocannabinoids, 30+ terpenes and beneficial plant botanicals creating the ultimate CBD entourage effect.



Available in 500mg and 1000mg.



We guarantee a minimum of 70% CBD in our PCR Oil, however we always come closer or exceed our internal goal of 90% CBD concentration as seen in our certificate of analysis for each product.



Active Ingredients

Less than 0.1% THC Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Hemp Extract Oil

>85% Cannabidiol (CBD)



Inactive Ingredients

Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Peach Extract (Georgia Peach Flavor)



Attributes

• Less than 0.1%THC

• Broad Spectrum PCR Profile