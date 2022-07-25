Unoia [u-noy-uh] means beautiful thinking



Unoia (which means beautiful thinking) is an Atlanta based, premium CBD lifestyle and product company focused on mental health, mindfulness and self-care. As a black, queer woman couple, founders Brandé Elise and Danielle Gray wanted to create a CBD brand with a soul that is completely invested in their customers' mental wealth and self-care journey.



With trusted certified lab tests (Certificate of Analysis) for each one of the hemp derived CBD products, Unoia products empower people to take control of their peace. Unoia believes people can enter into a space of beautiful thinking where they can be their very best version of themselves.