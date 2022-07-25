About this product
Ingredients: Organic Peanut Butter, Cinnamon, Vitamin E Oil, Coconut Oil, Organic Honey, Citric Acid, Unsweetened Organic Coconut Shavings, Organic Refined Coconut Flour, Organic Applesauce, Whole Wheat Flour, Hemp derived Broad Spectrum CBD Oil
These products are great for separation anxiety, appetite, whining, joint pain, seizures, pain relief, inflammation, sleep and traveling.
About this brand
Unoia (which means beautiful thinking) is an Atlanta based, premium CBD lifestyle and product company focused on mental health, mindfulness and self-care. As a black, queer woman couple, founders Brandé Elise and Danielle Gray wanted to create a CBD brand with a soul that is completely invested in their customers' mental wealth and self-care journey.
With trusted certified lab tests (Certificate of Analysis) for each one of the hemp derived CBD products, Unoia products empower people to take control of their peace. Unoia believes people can enter into a space of beautiful thinking where they can be their very best version of themselves.