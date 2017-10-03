Blue Dream Live Resin Budder 1g

by UpNorth
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Blueberry x Haze

Sativa/Hybrid

1g

The best flower meets the best extraction technicians.

We hold a strong belief that Humboldt’s love and connection to the land is responsible for producing the highest quality boutique cannabis available on the planet. The appreciation of the craft that has been perfected over generations is what makes UpNorth’s service & products stand out from the rest.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue Dream can be more than 20% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand UpNorth
UpNorth
Shop products
Trusted craft cannabis with roots in Humboldt, CA.
Notice a problem?Report this item