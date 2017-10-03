Blueberry x Haze

—

Sativa/Hybrid

—

1g

—

The best flower meets the best extraction technicians.

—

We hold a strong belief that Humboldt’s love and connection to the land is responsible for producing the highest quality boutique cannabis available on the planet. The appreciation of the craft that has been perfected over generations is what makes UpNorth’s service & products stand out from the rest.

read more