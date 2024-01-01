Chocolate Malawi Flower Eighth 3.5g

by UpNorth
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Chocolate Hashberry x Heirloom Malawi

Indica/Hybrid

3.5g

Award-winning indoor, estate-grown organic, meticulous, modern and classic — always small-batch, always top shelf.

We hold a strong belief that Humboldt’s love and connection to the land is responsible for producing the highest quality boutique cannabis available on the planet. The appreciation of the craft that has been perfected over generations is what makes UpNorth’s service & products stand out from the rest.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Helps with:

  • Chocolate Malawi effects are mostly energizing.

    Chocolate Malawi potency is higher THC than average.

Chocolate Malawi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chocolate Hashberry and Heirloom Malawi. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chocolate Malawi is a rare and exotic strain that has a minty, spicy, and chocolate flavor and aroma. Chocolate Malawi is 17% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Chocolate Malawi effects include feeling focused, euphoric, and deeply relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chocolate Malawi when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Equilibrium Genetics, Chocolate Malawi features flavors like chocolate, hash, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Chocolate Malawi typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Chocolate Malawi has a cerebral and sedating high that can stimulate your mind and soothe your body. This strain is best enjoyed during the day or when you need a balanced effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chocolate Malawi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand UpNorth
UpNorth
Shop products
Trusted craft cannabis with roots in Humboldt, CA.
Notice a problem?Report this item