Durban Poison Flower Eighth 3.5g

by UpNorth
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

South African Landrace

Sativa

3.5g

Award-winning indoor, estate-grown organic, meticulous, modern and classic — always small-batch, always top shelf.

We hold a strong belief that Humboldt’s love and connection to the land is responsible for producing the highest quality boutique cannabis available on the planet. The appreciation of the craft that has been perfected over generations is what makes UpNorth’s service & products stand out from the rest.

About this strain

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

