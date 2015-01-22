Purple Afghani
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Purple Afghani effects
Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
