About this product
Our Upstate Elevator Operators 10mg THC+CBN Passion Fruit gummies blend live rosin THC extract with the slumber-friendly properties of CBN.
Large Online Description: We’re taking “chill” to frigid new levels with our Operators 10mg THC+CBN Passion Fruit gummies. By layering 5mg of siesta-inducing CBN on top of 5mg of live rosin THC extract, we get you to a place of relaxation not generally seen outside the sloth family. They’re the ultimate feel good comedown, whether after work or after the afterparty.
Large Online Description: We’re taking “chill” to frigid new levels with our Operators 10mg THC+CBN Passion Fruit gummies. By layering 5mg of siesta-inducing CBN on top of 5mg of live rosin THC extract, we get you to a place of relaxation not generally seen outside the sloth family. They’re the ultimate feel good comedown, whether after work or after the afterparty.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.
State License(s)
WHSL0004