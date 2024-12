Empirical testing by the Operators Institute has shown that imbibing RS11 may lead to you losing your phone. A cross of Pink Guava and OZK gives you a big, dreamy well-rounded body high, and an innate sense of kinship with “Dude, Where’s My Car?” Deep purple flecks and bright orange hairs mark these buds, but you’ll smell them before you see them, with a big, floral nose with just a bit of gas. Rub some of this on your phone and you’ll never be able to lose it.

read more