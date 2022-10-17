About this product
For those seeking a lighter lift, look no further than Upstate Elevator Operators’ 2.5mg Live Rosin Strawberry Lemonade gummies.
Nothing says refreshment like strawberry lemonade, especially when paired with a lighter buzz from our Operators reduced-potency 2.5mg THC gummies. Consider these a little slice of summer in gummy form, a light and rejuvenating boost, great for backyard hangs, mowing the lawn or just watching the grass grow.
About this brand
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.
State License(s)
WHSL0004