3.5g 2090 Shit - Living Soil Cannabis - Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
write a review
2090 Shit is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Y Life. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. 2090 Shit is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Powerzzzup Genetics, the average price of 2090 Shit typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about 2090 Shit’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed 2090 Shit, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item