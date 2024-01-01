3.5g 2090 Shit - Living Soil Cannabis - Upstate Elevator Operators

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

A modern day hype strain – so premium, it’ll have you wondering what decade this even is... it’s 2090 Shit! A slightly sativa leaning cross of Snowman x Y Life, its soothing, dreamy effects make it an excellent evening companion, especially after a long and stressful day. Fruity tropical flavors of the pineapple variety abound, with herby, floral undertones and just a brush of a chemical taste. Face the future today with 2090 Shit.

About this strain

2090 Shit is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Y Life. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. 2090 Shit is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Powerzzzup Genetics, the average price of 2090 Shit typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about 2090 Shit’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed 2090 Shit, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

