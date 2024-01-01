Lucky Charms is a magically balanced hybrid treasure that will transport you directly to the end of the rainbow. Bred from classic The White x Appalachia, Lucky Charms brings a big, sweet, fruity marshmallow taste reminiscent of its namesake, with a bit of sour citrus on the end notes. You’ll be riding a euphoric rainbow of positivity when you fire it up, as the effects are both uplifting and energizing, perfect for a motivational daytime high. Pick up some Lucky Charms and find your own personal pot of gold.
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.