If you’re looking for a hazy cosmic trance, this Guava cut of Stardawg, the legendary Chemdawg/Chem 4 backcross, is just what you’re after. It leans sativa-ward with a big, motivational boost up front, followed by a deepening cerebral feel leading your mind to deep thoughts before you even know you’re thinking them. Flavors favor the true gas-heads out there, with tons of gas all the way through, and notes of sharp cheese and — for a change — acrid petrol. Guava Stardawg would like to come and meet you (and we think it’ll blow your mind.)

