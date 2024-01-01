The pineapple demands a mate! Pineapple Bride, the three-headed progeny of Golden Goat x Pineapple Kush x Wedding Cake, brings a monstrously sweet pineapple flavor with earthy notes of vanilla to sweeten any visit to the lab. Stitched together from the best parts of its lineage, it’s a hybrid that leans sativa, with effects that begin with a heady euphoria that shifts to a wave of happiness and physical relaxation that lasts for hours. Tame the monster within you with Pineapple Bride!
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.