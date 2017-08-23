3.5g Triangle Kush - Living Soil Cannabis - Upstate Elevator Operators

by Upstate Elevator Operators
It’s not every day that you get to encounter a living legend. Simply put, Triangle Kush is world class cannabis, and one of the greatest examples of OG Kush in existence. Uncommonly potent for a 30+ year old clone, TK hits hard and fast, right between the eyes. It kicks off with an initial rush of euphoric energy paired with a deeply heavy focus, followed by a relaxed, elevated body high. The bouquet is extremely loud and remarkably deep, with intoxicating notes of pine, lemon pledge, gasoline and rubber that linger on your tongue long after smoking.

Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.

Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

