It’s not every day that you get to encounter a living legend. Simply put, Triangle Kush is world class cannabis, and one of the greatest examples of OG Kush in existence. Uncommonly potent for a 30+ year old clone, TK hits hard and fast, right between the eyes. It kicks off with an initial rush of euphoric energy paired with a deeply heavy focus, followed by a relaxed, elevated body high. The bouquet is extremely loud and remarkably deep, with intoxicating notes of pine, lemon pledge, gasoline and rubber that linger on your tongue long after smoking.

Show more