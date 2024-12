For all day skate sessions – or anything that needs your undivided attention – find your line with our new A_Dog Trop Drop THC gummies! Each one serves up a crisp, functional, athletic high with 5mg of our pure THC-only extract, swimming in juicy tropical fruit punch flavor.



A collaboration of Elevator Operators and the Friends for A_Dog Foundation, these gummies honor the legacy of legendary Burlington skater and turntablist Andy “A_Dog” Williams. Not only is the flavor an homage to his favorite skate snack, but 10% of every sale will go to supporting leukemia research, as well as music, skateboarding and the arts programs for the Burlington area’s underserved youth. Grab a jar today and roll on with Andy!

