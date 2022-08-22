About this product
Our Live Rosin tincture is a star of the Upstate Elevator Operators collection, giving you 5mg of potent, Indica-dominant THC extract in each dropper.
For those times when you need an express ticket to the very deepest recesses of your couch, reach for our Operators Indica-dominant Live Rosin tincture. The 5mg of uber-powerful, fast-acting tincture in each dropper gives a full body relaxed feel, like a weighted blanket you can wear.
Strain: Double OG Chem
Grower: Skunk Hollow
About this strain
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.
State License(s)
WHSL0004