Live Rosin Vape Cartridge, Nana Glue 0.5g

by Upstate Elevator Operators
THC —CBD —

About this product

Nana Glue is NOT your grandma’s everyday adhesive, but an ultra-potent, live rosin cart from a cross of Banana Butter Cups and Gorilla Glue #4. Leaning towards the indica side of things, this is not a strain to be trifled with a terp aroma that’s a rank mixture of old diapers and airplane glue. Get your granny something else, because this malodorous powerhouse is for heavy-hitters only!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Operators
Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
