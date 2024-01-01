Nana Glue is NOT your grandma’s everyday adhesive, but an ultra-potent, live rosin cart from a cross of Banana Butter Cups and Gorilla Glue #4. Leaning towards the indica side of things, this is not a strain to be trifled with a terp aroma that’s a rank mixture of old diapers and airplane glue. Get your granny something else, because this malodorous powerhouse is for heavy-hitters only!
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.