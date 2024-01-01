Zoap - Living Soil Cannabis - Upstate Elevator Operators

Ztimulate your mind and zatisfy your zweettooth with Zoap. A bombastic yet balanced hybrid of Rainbow Sherbet x Pink Guava, don’t underestimate the power of Zoap; it’s effects are very heady and happy, but while you’re busy giggling away, you may find your body no longer wishes to leave your seat. Thankfully Zoap’s main vibe is pushing you to a positive and euphoric mind space, free of any racing thoughts or nagging negativity. That’s the true cleaning power of Zoap.

Zoap is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava; bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. This evenly balanced powerhouse has a quick onset, bringing waves of euphoria and positivity. Reviewers on Leafly say Zoap cannabis makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and hungry. Zoap can have sweet, floral, soap flavor with some earthy undertones. Medical marijuana patients may enjoy Zoap to help with chronic pain or stress, depression, and nausea. Zoap started with packs of OZ Kush seeds from Dying Breed (Eddy OG x Z). Two of Deo's selections of OZ Kush became his Pink Guava. Then Deo crossed his Pink Guava to Sunset Sherbert and started the "RS" line. "RS" is short for Rainbow Sherbert. LA grower Wizard Trees selected the RS#11 and RS#54. Deo took the RS#16 and bred it back with RS to make Zoap.

Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

