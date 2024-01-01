10mg Blackberry Zinger Delta 9 THC Soda

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
THC —CBD —

Our Blackberry Zinger Delta 9 THC Soda doubles down on the sweet tartness of wild blackberries by adding the zesty citrus pucker of juicy oranges. We threw in a touch of organic blue agave on top of a healthy 10mg of natural, hemp-derived THC for a sunny, breezy high, and voila: a juicy, boozeless beverage, for a head start on an excellent evening. Contains two, 5mg THC servings per can.

Not available to ship to Vermont.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.
