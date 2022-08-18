About this product
Serving Size: 10mg CBD and 5mg Melatonin per gummy; 50 gummies per bottle (500mg total CBD);
Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Organic Black Carrot Juice, CBD Isolate, Melatonin
Take 30 minutes before bed for a better night’s sleep*
Helps maintain more regular sleep cycles*
Melatonin may cause drowsiness. Do not drive or operate machinery after ingesting.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.