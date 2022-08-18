Flavored with natural fruit juices, these gummies contain no artificial colors or flavors. On top of that they are completely free of high fructose corn syrup, gelatin, gluten and THC. Consider this super tasty botanical blend of CBD isolate and melatonin to be your guilt free nighttime sleep aid. We’re sure these bedtime bears will help you wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day!



Serving Size: 10mg CBD and 5mg Melatonin per gummy; 50 gummies per bottle (500mg total CBD);



Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Organic Black Carrot Juice, CBD Isolate, Melatonin



Take 30 minutes before bed for a better night’s sleep*

Helps maintain more regular sleep cycles*

Melatonin may cause drowsiness. Do not drive or operate machinery after ingesting.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.