Treat your body and mind to Upstate’s sense-sharpening 3mg Green Mango THC Seltzer. We use green mangoes for their bright, tart flavor, then sweeten the deal with a mere 1g of organic blue agave before adding the finishing touch: 3mg each of our fast-acting, hemp-derived THC and CBD for alcohol-free social elevation. No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives either, so we keep things truly guilt-free. 1:1 THC:CBD ratio.

