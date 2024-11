Ride high on the tropical Tradewinds with Upstate’s 3mg Raspberry Hibiscus THC Seltzer. Tart, juicy raspberry flavors cross with exotic floral notes and 3mg each of clean-crafted THC and CBD for a truly lanai-worthy beverage. No alcohol, no artificial ingredients, no preservatives, no kidding! Just guiltless, hangover-free refreshment that will have you looking for a place to hang a hammock. 1:1 THC:CBD ratio.

