Lose the booze and bump up your after work lift with Upstate’s 3mg Hemp-Infused THC Lime Ginger Ginger Ale. A sharp, citrus-spiked take on a classic ginger ale with 3mg each of fast-acting, nano-emulsified Delta-9 THC and CBD for a tingly body boost, it’s the wind-down drink for any time. No artificial colors or flavors means no guilt, and zero alcohol means zero hangover. 1:1 THC:CBD ratio.

read more