For those with a passion for an elevated, immersive beverage experience, Upstate’s 5mg Hemp Infused THC Passion Fruit Seltzer has plenty of lift. We start with breezy, natural passion fruit flavors, hit them with some effervescent sparkle, and then boost it all with 5mg of fast-acting, hemp-derived THC to take you straight to the treetops. And with no alcohol or artificial ingredients, and just 1g of sugar from organic blue agave, it’s all fun and zero guilt. 1:1 CBD:THC ratio.

