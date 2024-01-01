5mg THC Passion Fruit Seltzer

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
THC —CBD —

About this product

For those with a passion for an elevated, immersive beverage experience, Upstate’s 5mg Hemp Infused THC Passion Fruit Seltzer has plenty of lift. We start with breezy, natural passion fruit flavors, hit them with some effervescent sparkle, and then boost it all with 5mg of fast-acting, hemp-derived THC to take you straight to the treetops. And with no alcohol or artificial ingredients, and just 1g of sugar from organic blue agave, it’s all fun and zero guilt. 1:1 CBD:THC ratio.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.
